Breaking Up With Your Phone: My 7-Day Detox Challenge

We’ve all been there: scrolling on TikTok until 3 AM, checking Instagram for the millionth time, or snapping friends in the middle of the night. I realised my phone addiction had reached new heights when I was losing sleep over constant scrolling.

So, I decided to do something quite extreme: a 7-day phone detox. No Instagram, no Snapchat, no texts (besides the essentials of course) and definitely no TikTok. Was it easy? No. But was it worth it? Let’s find out.

Day 1: The Sudden Withdrawal

I woke up and immediately reached for my phone. But I told myself no — not today. Without my usual scroll through notifications, I actually had a weird amount of free time in the morning. I got up, made a bagel and had plenty of time to get ready before the library. However, by 2pm, I felt restless. My hands started to miss the familiar swiping motion, and the FOMO started to hit in. I felt like I was missing out on a lot.

Lesson of the Day: Breaking habits is hard, but noticing them is the first step.

Day 2: The Boredom Battle

Without my phone, I started to notice how often I reached for it during uneasy moments: waiting in line, to cross the road, or even when I needed a break from writing my essay. I felt a bit weird, like everyone was staring at me for not being glued to a screen. But then, I realised that they were all too busy on their phones to even notice.

Lesson of the Day: Boredom is uncomfortable but it creates space for genuine reflection.

Day 3: Anxiety begins…

I started to feel a bit anxious — what if I missed something important? But then, I realised, nothing on social media is that urgent. I began noticing the small things: the faces of people I usually rush past, the laughter from nearby, and the rich aroma of freshly brewed coffee in Spoiled. I also was so much more present in my tutorial discussions.

Lesson of the Day: We check our phones out of habit, not necessity.

Day 4: New Hobbies, Who am I?

On the fourth day, I started rediscovering some hobbies. I picked up an old book that had been collecting dust and actually finished it. I went for a walk along the coastal path and even decided to do a puzzle. By now, the urge and the twitch to check my phone was slowly fading, and I started feeling … liberated?

Lesson of the Day: Without a screen, you rediscover hobbies you forgot you loved.

Day 5: Finding Real Connections

On this day, I had a long, uninterrupted conversation with my roommate. No scrolling, no half-hearted “Mhmm.” Just real talk. It was refreshing and I realized how often my phone had made me half-present. Later that day, I joined a friend for lunch and didn’t once feel the urge to check my notifications.

Lesson of the Day: Phone-free hangouts = real connections.

Day 6: The Detox Glow-Up

Surprisingly, I felt more relaxed. My sleep improved (no more late-night scrolling), and I felt less stressed overall. The constant stream of notifications had been bothering me more than I’d realised.

Lesson of the Day: Less screen time = a greater sense of calm

Day 7: Reflecting and Reconnecting

My last day! Detox complete! I went back onto my phone and redownloaded all those apps that I had been craving to check all week, but things felt different. I realised I’d missed some Instagram posts, some group chat drama, and some TikTok trends, but nothing life-changing. The biggest win? I had felt more connected to the present and less distracted.

Final Thoughts: Would I Recommend It?

Absolutely. A phone detox isn’t about giving up your phone forever, it’s more about resetting your relationship with it.

So, here is what I’ve learned: Most notifications aren’t urgent. Yes, apps like Messages and WhatsApp might be essential for emergencies, but those constant social media notifications? Not so much. And, social media FOMO went away fast. I quickly realised that I didn’t need to constantly check what everyone else was doing as it was much more important to focus on what I was doing. Finally, the biggest lesson of all: real life happens off screen.

Lastly, here are some tips if you want to try this detox out:

Set boundaries and make sure to tell your friends and family about your detox. Delete addictive apps temporarily. This really helped me restrain myself from going on certain apps. Fill the time: pick up a book, go for a walk, or try out a new recipe.

If you have ever felt overwhelmed by your phone, consider ‘breaking up with it’ just for a little while. You may be surprised at how present you might feel in your day to day life.