A Guide to the Old Course Hotel’s Newly Renovated Spa

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As finals roll around, it becomes more important than ever that the students of St Andrews prioritize their wellness. For many of us, spa treatments and facials can often seem more like a far-off dream than an achievable form of self-care. Luckily, St Andrews has no shortage of wellness retreats; from saunas to puppy yoga, there are endless opportunities for students to unwind and spend an afternoon disconnecting from their laptops.

And now, a new self-care destination has hit the scene: the Old Course Hotel’s revamped Kohler Waters spa. Following a five-month renovation, the five-star hotel has reopened its luxury spa, featuring significant updates.

What’s Changed?

The spa now spans 2,300 square meters, featuring 13 treatment rooms, a 20-meter pool, a hydrotherapy pool, a sauna, a steam room, and a plunge pool. According to Boutique Hotelier, General Manager Phyllis Wilkie said of the new space: “Our spa transformation embodies both the invigorating and nurturing aspects of Scottish wellness.”

The Old Course Hotel has added an upgraded hydrotherapy suite, as well as the UK’s Espuro Foam Experience Steam Room. The spa’s treatment menu has also incorporated new premium skincare brands, including Omorovicza, GROUND, Margaret Dabbs, and Phytomer, expanding their facial therapy services.

The spa, which is the UK’s first Kohler Waters spa, stands out as a top destination for hot-and-cold therapies, claiming to be Scotland’s “most advanced contrast therapy experience – alternating between hot and cold to promote healing.”

The website reads: “Within our hydrotherapy suite, move effortlessly between the restorative warmth of the sauna, the crisp chill of the cold plunge, and the gentle embrace of the Espuro foam steam room.

“Our newest addition to the award-winning spa is a state-of-the-art snow and sauna cabin, harnessing the power of nature within the safe and sophisticated environment of our spa.”

Contrast Therapy

As a part of this revamp, the Old Course Hotel has also partnered with Anna Deacon, a leading advocate for cold-water wellbeing and author of “Taking the Plunge,” to launch a series of immersive wellness retreats. Speaking about the importance of contrast therapy and its origins in Scotland, Deacon said:

“It is not new; cultures around the world have been doing it for centuries. What is fascinating is that Scotland may have had its own early sauna culture. Archaeologists have found over 300 burnt mounds across the country, particularly in Shetland, which are thought to have been ancient saunas built beside rivers or lochs.

“Contrast therapy has become one of the biggest wellness trends globally. It helps strengthen the heart, boost circulation, and calm the nervous system, and it is something anyone can experience and benefit from.”

Coorie

The spa also features a unique focus on the concept of “coorie”, a Gaelic word meaning to nestle or snuggle, though it’s recently evolved into a lifestyle trend reminiscent of the Danish “Hygge.” Wilkie said of this emphasis: “The concept of ‘coorie’ is central to our new facilities. After experiencing the powerful benefits of contrast therapy throughout their spa journey, guests can retreat into spaces designed for ultimate comfort and warmth.”

Students may be wondering, however, just how accessible the new Kohler Waters Spa is. Though on the expensive end of wellness experiences in St Andrews, the spa does offer day packages that include access to its facilities, treatments, and cafe, beginning at £175.

So, for any burnt-out students looking for an escape from their readings, The Old Course Hotel may have just the retreat you’ve been looking for. With tranquil views of West Sands, state-of-the-art self-care facilities, and bundled day packages complete with nearly any treatment you could ask for, the Kohler Waters spa is the perfect choice for anyone looking to splurge on themselves a little.