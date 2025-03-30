5 Ultra-marathons in 5 days: How Jamie Laing taught us we really can do anything 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After pushing his mind and body for 150 miles, nothing could stop Jamie Laing as he sprinted the final kilometre, punching the air. For five gruelling days, the ex-Made in Chelsea star completed 5 ultra-marathons, crossing the finish line to embrace his closest family and friends, led by his wife and co-star, Sophie Habboo.

As someone who couldn’t run further than a 5k before this year, Laing battled through tears, exhaustion, and miles upon miles of excruciating pain to run from London to Salford, finishing on Friday the 21st of March, just in time for Red Nose Day. As well as not being a professional athlete, Laing only began training around two months before the challenge began. The entire journey was documented on social media and BBC News, with the emotional ultramarathon diaries being released as part of a special podcast episode of Newlyweds, which Laing co-hosts.

If there’s anyone who’s achieved the definition of reinventing themselves, Laing is a pretty good modern-day candidate. The former Chelsea party boy, turned media king, surprised us all throughout his extreme running challenge. Through blood, sweat, tears, and some slightly embarrassing chafing, the nation has followed every step of the way watching the ex-Made in Chelsea star on social media. Every raw, poignant moment was captured and shared online, with Laing saying, “I’ve never cried more in my life”. Through running and advocating for mental health throughout, Laing raised a staggering 2.2 million pounds for Comic Relief during the entire process.

But what really caught people’s attention, is why Laing decided to run these ultramarathons, for Comic Relief, in the first place. As someone who’s struggled with mental health for most of his life, Laing said, “I have suffered and I do suffer, and that’s ok”. Throughout the challenge, he repeatedly referenced the first person he ever opened up to about his struggles. His close friend’s reply was ‘we’ll go through it together.’ Afterwards, during an emotional interview with fellow Radio 1 costars, Laing managed to utter the words, “talking about things is the coolest thing in the world. Sing it from a rooftop, because that makes you brave, and hiding it makes you weak.” Since then, one presenter’s epic display of both physical and mental strength has got everyone, quite literally, talking.

Beyond physical endurance, Laing continues to provoke conversations through his ever-growing media presence. As a Radio 1 Presenter, also with his own podcast company Jampot Productions, Laing co-hosts the hit podcast NewlyWeds with his wife, also ex-Made in Chelsea star, Sophie Habboo. In addition, Jampot also produces Wednesdays hosted by Habboo and her reality co-star Melissa Tattam, and finally, Laing himself hosts Great Company with an enticing new celebrity guest every week, where the two of them enter into engaging conversations which never shy away from the vulnerabilities of everyday life. Featuring questions like ‘when was the last time you cried?’ and ‘what are you most afraid of?’ Great Company is not your typical career interview. Laing’s podcasts are widely popular as he delves deeper, embraces vulnerability and embarrassment, and forms authentic connections with his interviewees.

Comments have flooded in on Social Media, with many saying that Laing has given them the courage to take on a challenge, seek help for their mental health and even encourage emotional conversations amongst young boys. Following the end of the challenge, charity Hidden Strength UK, which seeks to provide emotional support for 13 to 24-year-olds, recorded a spike in their enquiries, notably amongst boys. The impact of his challenge online has been instrumental in encouraging young people to come forward and seek help.

At the finish line, talking to Radio 1 co-hosts, Laing said, “You are stronger than you think, you’re braver than you are and you can achieve anything, ANYTHING if you put your mind to it”. Coming from a man who’d just run over 150 miles, there’s clearly a lot to be said for putting one foot in front of the other.