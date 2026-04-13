This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Saved by his grace, over the past week easter came around and so did many blessings, such as God’s grace. I recall going through many changes over the course of the week. First, financial aid was cut within the state. My anxiety was running high, not allowing me to perform at school or at work at my true potential and feeling helpless in the midst of it all. Without financial aid, and my full-ride scholarship for tuition, I wouldn’t have the privilege of being a student here. Having it somewhat figured out gave me a sense of security. Not having to worry about finances for once was the greatest relief yet. However, when I received the same email that all students and staff got from financial aid services, I felt like I could, or even had lost it all.

However, without my support system at home, likewise on campus without my parents, professors, mentors, and most importantly, without God, I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am today. Last May, when I was getting confirmed, during catechism classes, we had a discussion over purpose, and what it meant to our lives. I remember writing: “To be a resource, and an impactful educator.” Having this conversation instilled a greater sense of not just what I wanted as a career but also listening to God’s calling for me. Admittedly, I first have a strong passion for advocacy and wanted to study pre-law with the intent of becoming a public defense attorney; however, over time, as I continued to volunteer for activities as a mentor for children, I felt a greater shift in focus not just for the future, but in my heart as well.

Therefore, as I continue to figure out my journey at SPU, I am always reminded of God’s beautiful grace. Life has many obstacles, and many moments of redirection, however, don’t feel like you have to bear with all your baggage and worries alone. Through God’s Grace, yet we are always saved.