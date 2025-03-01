My Newest Hobby: Cycling  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

One personal goal I wanted to incorporate into my life was to be more active and have a healthy lifestyle.

On UofSC’s campus, we have Group X, which hosts many energizing workouts, including yoga, pilates, barre, and cycling. I was extremely unfamiliar with cycling, but I stepped out of my comfort zone and started cycling for the first time last semester with Group X with no prior knowledge of fitness. Since then, cycling has become so fulfilling and one of my go-to forms of exercise.

Cycling has many benefits, including stress reduction, mood-boosting, endurance, and strength enhancement. It is a journey for anyone— from beginner to professional —to build fitness. There were honestly moments where I felt uncomfortable or unstable because of the intensity of cycling, and it takes a lot of time and patience to develop true personal growth. Building true personal growth is extremely gradual and requires time to better understand your goals, strengths, and weaknesses.

I know I am not perfect at cycling, but every time I show up for a workout ride, it is a step forward! Each challenge teaches me something new, and stepping out of my comfort zone makes me stronger. If you have gotten this far and are reading this, this is your sign to encourage yourself to keep going. Continue to challenge yourself by stepping out of your comfort zone and experiencing new things.

The journey to life is embraced as one ride at a time.