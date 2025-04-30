15 trending beauty products that are actually worth your money 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

With new products and fleeting trends constantly flooding the beauty market, it can be challenging to discern which items are truly worth the investment. After extensive experimentation, I have curated a list of tried-and-true products that have earned a permanent spot in my daily routine. While some may be pricier, their performance justifies the cost. Here are my top picks across haircare, skincare and makeup:

Skincare essentials

Youth To The People Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser

Packed with kale, spinach and green tea, this cleanser effectively removes makeup and impurities while delivering a dose of antioxidants. Gentle yet effective, the foaming cleanser also smells incredible and makes my face feel so soft. Available for $39.00.

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

This product went viral last year, and for good reason. A K-beauty staple formulated with snail secretion, the lightweight texture of this product makes it absorb quickly and brings moisture to your skin. Meant to be applied after cleansing and toning, but before serums and moisturizer, this essence hydrates, repairs and soothes skin, leaving it plump and radiant. Priced at $25.00.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

This multitasking moisturizer mask hydrates, brightens and soothes skin. Perfect for a nighttime moisturizer, travel or whenever your skin needs a pick-me-up. Available for $49.00.

Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid

This lightweight serum enhances your skin’s natural glow and provides deep hydration. Works incredibly well as a makeup prep staple for achieving a dewy look. Retails for $29.00.

Makeup favorites

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation

This foundation offers medium coverage with a natural finish, infused with skin-loving ingredients for a flawless complexion. It is buildable, and a little goes a long way, so you can use a minimal amount for a more natural look, or apply more product for fuller coverage. Retails at $45.00.

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

A cult favorite for a reason, this concealer provides full coverage without creasing, brightening the under-eye area effortlessly. It has been a staple of my makeup routine since early high school. Priced at $32.00.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

This buttery balm hydrates and adds a subtle shine, making it a daily essential. This balm comes in various tints to suit any mood, from cherry red to brown sugar burgundy to light pink sugar. Priced at $24.00.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liner

This richly pigmented, long-lasting lip liner defines and enhances your lips. My favorite shades are Dusty Rose and Sun Baked, which are versatile pinky neutrals. Available for $22.00.

Too Faced Naturally Better Than Sex Mascara

This mascara delivers length, curl and volume to your lashes that lasts all day without smudging or flaking. A game-changer for everyday lashes that pop. Available for $30.00.

Haircare must-haves

amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Leave-In Conditioner

This leave-in conditioner delivers deep hydration, leaving your hair soft and hydrated, making it much easier to style or wear down. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it quenches even the driest strands. Priced at $29.00.

OUAI Hair Oil

This lightweight oil tames frizz and adds a luminous shine without weighing hair down. Its signature scent is an added bonus. Available for $30.00.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil

This highly concentrated oil repairs damaged bonds, enhances shine and provides heat protection up to 450°F. A little goes a long way. Retailing at $30.00.

amika Power Hour Curl Refreshing Spray

This refreshing spray brings bounce back to lifeless locks; it is perfect to revive and redefine your curls daily. I have never found a better product to make my second-day curly hair look freshly washed. Sells for $28.00.

Investing in quality beauty products can make a significant difference in your routine. These selections have proven their worth and continue to be my go-to favorites.