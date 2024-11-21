The Rise of Hypermasculinity in Gen Z Men: A Cultural Shift or a Step Backward?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, there has been a shift in the way teen boys and young adult men showcase their masculinity. A growing number of Gen Z men have begun to embrace a form of hypermasculinity — a more exaggerated, traditional and even aggressive version of what society considers “manly.” While this cultural shift has sparked conversations about gender identity and expression, it has also raised concerns about how it affects the mental health and social behaviors of men. This rise of hypermasculinity among young generations is a complex topic since it has a variety of possible causes, from media influences to changes in gender roles.

The term hypermasculinity is defined as the exaggeration of traits traditionally associated with masculinity — strength, toughness or assertiveness. Hypermasculinity reinforces stereotypes that men should be emotionally distant, aggressive, physically imposing and always in control. While masculinity is a broad spectrum of attitudes and behaviors, hypermasculinity pushes these traits to extremes while promoting a “man up” mentality that dismisses vulnerability, sensitivity and anything considered “feminine.” This then leads to mental health struggles, increased violence and reinforced negative gender roles.

The rise in toxic images of masculinity affects many young men and women, notably within Gen Z. Social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Youtube give young men spaces to reinforce traditional masculine ideals. For example, fitness influencers often promote intense workout regimens and body image ideals that solely focus on physical strength. While fitness can be a positive hobby, this kind of content risks reinforcing unhealthy physical standards for men, such as equating muscle mass with self-worth.

Many recent trends on social media platforms amplify the “alpha male” persona, inflating the belief that men should be in control of situations and reject any weakness. With many videos of men bragging about their physical or mental toughness circulating TikTok, it is easy to see why Gen Z is adopting these hypermasculine beliefs as a way to climb the social hierarchy. These videos often blur the line between self-promotion and insecurity.

Pop culture’s portrayals of hypermasculinity also play a role in shaping the perceptions of young men. In recent years, we have seen a resurgence of “toxic male” characters in movies and TV shows — characters who are emotionally closed off, aggressive, controlling or even destructive. You may be thinking of the brooding antihero or the action star who prefers violence over dialogue. However, toxicity is not bound to just these archetypes. A few examples of subtly toxic male characters include Jimmy Lishman from “Shameless,” Dean Forester from “Gilmore Girls” or even Ross Geller from Friends. Although these portrayals were complex and nuanced, the characters’ actions typically came across as controlling and demeaning to their love interests.

Boys are being told to look up to characters as role models who often romanticize a form of masculinity that is based on power and control, leaving little room for the development of emotional depth or vulnerability. This has left Gen Z men grappling with the idea that being emotionally open or sensitive is a sign of weakness. They internalize the notion that “real men” do not cry or show fear and should always be the leaders. This emotional suppression can lead to an increase in stress and the inability to form deep emotional connections.

The rise of hypermasculinity is not just a trend that negatively impacts young men; it also has significant implications for women. This embrace of exaggerated masculine traits can perpetuate harmful gender dynamics and reinforce patriarchal norms that can, in turn, harm women. When behaviors like dominance, aggression and emotional detachment are celebrated, it makes it more difficult for women to be seen as equals.

One consequence of hypermasculinity is the reinforcement of misogynistic attitudes. Men who adopt hypermasculine ideas are more inclined to objectify women or view them as subordinates. The normalization of toxic traits like aggression or emotional suppression can lead to a rise in violence against women. Men feeling compelled to “put women in their place” or viewing women as threats to their masculinity never ends well for women.

The consequences of hypermasculinity do not only apply to women. While hypermasculinity can offer short-term validation through appearance, it also comes with significant emotional and psychological costs. Many men who adhere to these ideas struggle with mental health issues like depression, anxiety or loneliness. Studies have shown that suppressing emotions and adhering to rigid gender expectations can increase stress levels and decrease overall well-being. The pressure of being perceived as masculine can lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms. For example, many turn to substance abuse as a way to handle their emotions.

Some argue that the rise of hypermasculinity in Gen Z is due in part to the backlash against the increasing acceptance of gender fluidity and rejection of traditional gender roles. As society fights for more inclusivity and self-expression, some young men feel a sense of insecurity. These feelings lead them to overcompensate by adopting more rigid, sometimes problematic values.

Gen Z men also navigate being raised in a progressive era that often sees many conversations about gender equality, mental health and LGBTQ+ rights. This contrasts with older generations, who grew up with clearly defined gender roles. In response to these topics, some Gen Z men may cling to hypermasculine ideas to reclaim control and fight their own confusion and conflict.

Despite the increasing popularity of hypermasculinity, we can still strive for a more balanced future. Many Gen Z men are also embracing a different form of masculinity — one that includes emotional intelligence, empathy and collaboration. As dialogues around men’s mental health, the importance of vulnerability and the breaking of gender norms increase, young men realize that masculinity does not have to be defined by external power.

Hypermasculinity is not a universal trait in Gen Z men, but rather certain men’s response to the rapidly changing world. The key to moving forward and finding growth is balancing confidence and compassion or strength and vulnerability. By exhibiting a model of masculinity that encourages men to embrace their full selves without the need to conform to outdated and harmful stereotypes, both men and women can work together to create a more equitable and emotionally healthy society.