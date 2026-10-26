The Art of Romanticizing College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TV shows and movies paint college as the best four years of your life. They feature nights out, perfect friends and unforgettable memories, but, in reality, college is filled with boring lectures, tons of homework and ordinary Tuesdays. College life can get monotonous. Between classes and never ending exams, it is easy to forget to enjoy the life we are supposed to be building through experiences and friendships. I often find myself looking forward to the weekend by Tuesday, or counting down the days until the next break. The truth is, not every college memory will come from a spontaneous adventure or wild night out — sometimes the moments we remember the most are the smallest ones. So, in my opinion you must take control of your own experience and learn to recognize and romanticize the seemingly small moments while you are still living in them.

One of the easiest ways to romanticize college is to find magic in your everyday routine. Try a new drink before class every once in a while, enjoy your favorite playlist on your walk to class or wear a nicer, than usual, outfit. The point is not to try and make every moment Instagram-worthy, but to try and be more present in the moments you already have. Little things can give you something to look forward to, even on the busiest days. Similarly, taking the initiative to make plans can go a long way. Invite your friends to try a new restaurant (Los Patios near campus is amazing!) or suggest a walk around campus when the weather is nice. You do not have to wait for someone else to make your college experience exciting.

College is also not just about the people you meet — it is about finding yourself too. Take yourself on a coffee date, join a new club or simply set aside time to do something you enjoy. My personal favorite activity is walking to the pond at the end of campus or going to SweetArt for coffee. It is easy to feel like you are missing out when your social calendar is not full, especially when it seems like everyone else is constantly doing something exciting. But learning to enjoy your own company makes college meaningful even when you do not have plans. Some of the best parts of college might even be learning more about yourself as you grow.

Another important part of enjoying your own college experience is learning to stop comparing it to everyone else’s. There is a reason the quote, “Comparison is the thief of joy,” has stuck around. It is human nature to want to compare our lives to others, but that is not fair to ourselves. Social media only adds to this pressure, creating a competition over who seems to be living the best life, when in reality, most of what we see online is meticulously curated and very far from the full picture. College influencers might share nights out, fun weekend trips and picture-perfect moments, but they rarely post lectures, late-night study sessions or stressful exams. Those moments are still part of their experience, even if they are not posted. It is very important to remember that we are comparing our everyday lives to someone else’s selected highlights.

At the end of the day, romanticizing college is about learning to appreciate your experience without pretending everything is perfect. You will not have a memorable moment every day. Some days will be spent in the library, and other days you will simply want to go home. The goal is not to force yourself to love every second, but to find little moments of happiness even when life feels ordinary. After all, one day, those ordinary Tuesdays might be the very moments you wish you could experience all over again.