How to Avoid Growing Pains in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting school this fall has been one of the biggest changes I have faced. Going from the set structure of high school to the broad, new, ever-changing environment of a college campus has been very stressful. Going from high school to college is like trying to learn a new language.

Whether you moved 12 hours away from your hometown or are commuting to school from home, college is a massive turning point in a person’s life. All of a sudden, you are an adult. Everyone is holding you to a standard that was never set before.

It is terrifying and yet so freeing, and while the autonomy you get through college is cool, you are bound to make some mistakes.

But do not worry, as someone going through this transition now, I can give you advice that might help you during your freshman year.

1) You will make friends

There is always a fear of being lonely. Missing out on intimate connection is terrifying.

But, trust me, you will make friends. I promise.

There are so many new faces at university, and you never know who will share the same fears and favorites; you just have to reach out. Be involved at your school, do not just hide and hope someone will find you.

This leads me to the next topic:

2) Stay connected and involved

There are so many clubs and activities going on. Do not be shy, just join one. When you get involved, you can meet people who love the same things as you.

While this will be preached to you throughout welcome week and orientation, it is still important to emphasize staying connected to your community. Others are here for you; you just have to reach out.

3) Study, study, study

In college, just skimming through a few pages of a textbook will not help you in the long run. You have to work for the grade you want to achieve. Trying to get by while only “locking in” to your classes for one hour a week is not going to end well. It is best if you constantly review the things you are learning. While you do not have to get super in-depth with the content every time, it is good to stay on top of the things you are doing.

4) Your mental health comes first

While you should be on top of what you are learning, it is OK not to be sometimes. You always come first. No matter what exams you have the next day or what assignment is due at 11:59, your mental well-being always comes first.

If you have to skip a class because you just cannot get yourself out of bed that day, it is OK to take a day for yourself. Let yourself be sad and do not push beyond your limits.

While college is important — it gives you endless opportunities and the ability to follow your passions — it is also so hard. When under this pressure constantly, it is understandable for you to crack. Take a day and just watch bad TV. Take care of yourself before your courses.

All college campuses have free counseling available to all students, and most professors will give extensions or excused absences when your situation is explained to them.

5) Everyone is rooting for you, not against you

Comparing yourself to others is a fatal flaw. Trust me, college is not the place for that. Everyone here is struggling as much as you are. Studies show that 77% of college students have said that, in the last year, they have struggled with their mental health.

Do not be afraid to reach out to those around you for help. Everyone wants to see you succeed.

There is so much available for you to be your best self, so why not take advantage of it? If you are struggling in a class, schedule an appointment with a tutor. If you are not feeling like your best self, go see a counselor.

There are so many resources at college that can help you; do not be afraid to access them. Everyone here is rooting for you, not against you.

College is super stressful, but there are ways to get through it and thrive. While you might experience some growing pains, they will not last forever.