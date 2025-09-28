Five ways To fix your sleep schedule

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It sounds simple, but one of the hardest things to do in college is sleep, and even then, sleep well. You stay up night after night, losing precious time to rest and disrupting your circadian rhythm. Circadian rhythms are our bodies’ internal sleep clocks, regulating a variety of processes like body temperature, hunger and memory consolidation. An abnormal circadian rhythm negatively affects a person’s sleep schedule and can result in mood disorders like depression or anxiety, but they are often overlooked as a serious issue. Whether it be cramming for a test the next day or doom-scrolling on TikTok, the fact is, we all prioritize other things over sleep sometimes, and we need to change that.

When you miss your alarm in the morning or suffer the whole day with a painful headache, all you want to do is curl up in your bed and sleep. We take naps to fulfill that quota, but they can only tide us over for so long. College students are using naps more and more as a substitute for a healthy sleep schedule, and that is ruining their body’s natural rhythms. It is no secret that naps are fundamental to most students’ functioning, but at the end of the day, we all need a good night’s sleep. In fact, the University Health Center in Georgia recommends that college students get seven to eight hours of sleep every night, but notes that the average is six to 6.9 hours. Not only do students who get the recommended amount do better academically, but they also experience fewer feelings of stress and sadness.

It may seem challenging and even futile to start working towards a sleep schedule you know will constantly change as you go through life, but there is an ingrained science to forcing good habits early on, no matter how they change later. Simply integrating any of these practices into your routine will undoubtedly make a difference in your life. Sleep is sacred, and we all should learn how to better manage it in our lives. Here are five methods everyone should try to help get better sleep.

#1 No screens before bed

There is a reason why this is the hardest tip to follow. The screens on our phones and laptops emit lights that suppress our melatonin production, a key sleep hormone. Scrolling on TikTok or watching a movie before sleeping is a trap designed to negatively affect your mood, overstimulate your brain and ultimately disrupt your sleep schedule. It is recommended that you turn off all screens 30 to 60 minutes before going to bed. Instead, read a book, doodle in your notebook or count sheep — just do not go on your phone!

#2 Surround yourself in total darkness

Simply put, the darker it is, the better your sleep will be. Light has proven to harm cardiovascular function, increase feelings of insomnia and depression and disrupt our circadian rhythms. Darkness stimulates the pineal gland, which is crucial in melatonin production. Even if you cannot sleep without a nightlight, put on an eye mask, buy blackout curtains and let yourself get the sleep you deserve.

#3 Set boundaries

It is tempting to pass up on a night of sleep to spend time with friends or loved ones, but when it becomes a consistent part of your routine, the consequences can be disastrous. That is why one of the most important things you can do for yourself is set boundaries. Learn the art of letting go of what does not serve you, and come to terms with the fact that you cannot and should not participate in everything. Even though it may seem like you are missing out, you will not regret it in the long run. Giving yourself the opportunity to dictate your life on your own terms is a form of self-love, and it helps you avoid burnout. The only time you must always say yes is when it comes to choosing yourself.

#4 Write your sleep goals down

You may want eight hours of sleep, but until you truly manifest it for yourself, that is merely a wish and not a goal. It has been scientifically proven that writing goals down will lead to a greater chance of their fruition. When we handwrite a goal, we encode it in our brains and are later able to recall it better. So, take a pen and a notebook out, and write it down: My goal for today is to get eight hours of sleep. Now, you are already one step closer to fulfilling it.

#5 Be consistent

For a good habit to truly become routine, you have to practice it over and over again. You cannot sleep for 11 hours one night and then get two the next; you have to stay consistent. There are going to be days when you do not get enough sleep, and while that is unavoidable, getting more sleep the next night is only a temporary fix. Do not let an adjustable sleep schedule become a habit, or it will be destructive toward your long-term sleep patterns. So, create a routine and stick to it. If you practice getting good sleep consistently, it will soon become second nature to you, and you will be a thoroughly well-rested individual.

Perhaps these tips are obvious; perhaps they are not. Either way, they are crucial steps to obtaining a healthy sleep schedule. Most college students can relate to the feeling of being sleep-deprived, and there is no better way to try and fix that than by following these practices. Sleep is the key to being successful in life, so when you go to bed tonight, try out one of these steps. Your body just might thank you the next morning.