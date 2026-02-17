Are Seed Oils Actually the Enemy?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We live in a time where what you eat has become a full-time philosophy. Grocery shopping is not just grocery shopping anymore — it is decoding labels, avoiding ingredients with bad reputations and wondering if your lunch choice will come back later to haunt you. Wellness culture has turned food into a personality trait, and suddenly everyone has rules: what is “clean,” what is “toxic” and what you should never even consider consuming. Somewhere in the middle of this hyper-aware, hyper-online food era, seed oils were cast as the next big enemy. But are they actually the villain, or are they just another casualty of our increasingly food-crazy culture?

First off, what exactly are seed oils? Seed oils are oils derived from the seeds of plants like sunflowers, corn and canola. They undergo a bleaching, heating and refining process to use in cooking and baking, making them highly processed. Seed oils are used in many ultra-processed foods, such as french fries, frozen pizza and energy bars. Fried foods, which are typically the staple of fast food restaurants, are consistently high in seed oils. The two main methods of obtaining seed oils are mechanically, where the oils are pressed out of the seeds, and chemically, where the seed fat is dissolved in a solvent, and the oil is extracted. Although it is cheaper and more efficient, chemical processing is considered less healthy and less environmentally friendly than mechanical processing because it involves high heat and potential chemical residues. The seed oils we eat and consume are almost always produced through the chemical process, which is important to know to be informed about the origins of our food.

So why are seed oils such a controversial topic? Well, researchers found out that these oils are high in omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, creating a frenzy of fear surrounding the ingredient. However, the American Heart Association claims that omega-6 is a polyunsaturated fat, meaning that the body cannot produce it on its own and therefore must obtain it from other foods. Such fats reduce poor cholesterol and lower the risk of heart disease and stroke, making them very beneficial in some ways. Omega-6 gets painted as a villain because omega-3s are better for your body, being more anti-inflammatory compared to omega-6’s inflammatory effects with excessive use. So, does that mean seed oils are actually good for you?

The answer to that is complicated. Seed oils are not the ultimate evil of the world, but they are also not the hero of our stories. They are present in many unhealthy foods and become problematic when consumed at a higher ratio compared to omega-3, which the average American diet threatens to do. In fact, Western diets were found to have an incredible omega-6 to omega-3 ratio of 20-to-1! Though researchers claim that seed oils have some potential benefits, their overarching prevalence in our foods can actually put us at risk for inflammation and other problems. Oxidative stress, for example, is a consequence of the seed oil chemical derivation process that can cause cellular damage. Furthermore, seed oils can disrupt our balance of gut microbiomes, which is bad because a healthy gut microbiome helps regulate digestion, immune function and inflammation, and when it is thrown off, it can contribute to issues like bloating, discomfort and even mood changes.

The solution I propose: limit your consumption of seed oils and find alternatives. The small sliver of benefits that you can gain from seed oils can be easily replaced with other foods — foods with the exact same benefits, plus more. For example, eat monounsaturated fatty acids like olive oil and avocado oil. Not only do these options reduce inflammation like their polyunsaturated counterparts, but they have also been linked to a lower obesity risk and a lower mortality rate overall! They are a better swap for seed oils, and you are not missing out on anything good. You can also eat more foods rich in omega-3, such as walnuts, salmon and chia seeds, as they contain the fatty acids EPA and DHA, which are anti-inflammatory. They also promote the health of our eyes, brain, gut, heart… the list goes on.

Ultimately, the question still stands: are seed oils actually the enemy? The simple answer is no. Seed oils are not your enemy, but they are not your best friend either. Seed oils can be part of a healthy diet, but the real issue lies in how often they show up in ultra-processed foods and how easy it is to consume them in unhealthy amounts. In a culture that already pushes us toward quick, convenient and heavily processed meals, seed oils become another ingredient that gets overused and misunderstood. The takeaway is not to panic and banish them forever — it is to stop treating food like a personality test. If you want to be healthier, the answer is not obsessing over one ingredient. It is choosing fewer processed foods overall and replacing the “easy” oils with better options like olive oil, avocado oil and omega-3-rich foods. Do not start a war with seed oils — the true battle, after all, lies in your mindset.