ALL WORK, MORE PLAY: THE IMPORTANCE OF A HOBBY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At last, we leave behind the depressing first three months of the year in all of their harrowing glory. With that comes the all-important question: Have we all kept up with our list of 2026 New Year’s resolutions? Whether or not you have, I have one last late addition for you. This year, it is time to start a new hobby.

Starting a new hobby may feel difficult at first. It requires you to take that first step, acquire any supplies or equipment that you might need, learn the basics and then do it. The anticipation of trying something new is always scary, but it does not need to be. You are not agreeing to train for the Olympics by taking up swimming, or committing to a lifelong career of professional gardening. A hobby is not for fame or honor, and it is not for money, either. A hobby has a sole purpose, and perhaps it is one of the few activities of which this purpose is the singular goal: fun.

Oftentimes, people view fun as something trivial. Something that is nice, obviously, but not necessary. This belief could not be further from the truth.

Whether we pick up a hobby like baking, playing the drums or learning the intricate craft of embroidery, having a hobby benefits us just the same. Having an outlet for your creativity and energy can impact your well-being in many different ways. Life should not consist only of work or school. Hobbies are where passion grows — and what is life without passion? What is life without fun? Not good enough, I say.

For starters, hobbies are essentially a form of self-expression. A lot of the time, the tasks of everyday life do not allow us to nurture our identity, especially if you work or go to school full-time. While we might have jobs that interest us or even fulfill us, only a lucky few people have jobs where they can express themselves as much as is healthy. For the rest of us, this is where hobbies come to the rescue.

Take me, for instance. I am a Psychology major with an aim for a career as a clinical psychologist. I do not know about you, but I have not met many psychologists who write creative fiction for their job. While I am not majoring in English, and I know that I probably will not be the next Shakespeare, writing is still something that I do every day, and I will continue to do for the rest of my life, no matter my career. Choosing to dedicate time outside of my classes to focus on this hobby helps me remember the creative parts of my identity. And, it simply brings me joy when I feel burnt out. In short, it reminds me of who I am and drives me to be who I want to be.

And, more physiologically, having a hobby improves both your mental and physical health.

Immersing oneself in a new activity can improve self esteem, making us feel better about ourselves overall. Because these tasks are for you and you only, they require no external validation from anybody. You can learn it as fast or slow as you like, choose when to partake and even decide who to tell about the newly-learned activity. (Hobbies do make an excellent conversation starter!)

Hobbies can even reduce the risk for many different health issues. Studies show that having a hobby can improve the functioning of numerous organ systems in your body, including your nervous system and immune system. When processes in these systems run smoothly and your body is functioning healthily, issues like heart disease or cancer are less likely.

So, go buy that pottery wheel. Pull up a YouTube tutorial on knitting. Sign up for a tap-dancing lesson. Read a book. Try anything you have ever wanted to try. Go on, take your pick. Doing so can only benefit you, so why not give it a shot?

It is never too late in the year to begin something new. Furthermore, it is never too late in life to do it. Starting a hobby in 2026 might be exactly what you need this year, so bite the bullet and go for it. Whether or not it sticks, it is still an achievement worth celebrating. You never know — it just might be your new thing!