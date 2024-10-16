3 tips for getting comfortable with working out 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Since I arrived at Saint Louis University (SLU), I have become a recurring gym member at Simon Recreation Center. Before my time at SLU, I had never taken working out seriously, nor had I ever set foot inside a fitness center. As I finish week eight of continuous workouts at the rec, I have learned a lot about this at first terrifying, but now much more pleasant, environment. Here are my tips for getting adjusted to a new gym.

1: Implement a schedule.

The most important aspect of working out is making a schedule and sticking to it. Something I struggled with most in my past attempts at working out was only sticking with it for two weeks maximum. If your workouts are not consistent, the results will not be as promising as if you perform them regularly.

Find time throughout the day that fits best with your schedule. If you do not have class until 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, try to wake up early and get a session in before class. If you have earlier classes but a break in the evening, schedule your routines after class. Your workout schedule should be uniquely tailored to your own life and preferences — there are no wrong answers! The Rec Center has extremely flexible hours to fit all students’ needs.

2: Set your own goals.

It is vital to understand that your body does not have the same needs as your friends, your roommates or your peers’ bodies. Therefore, when curating a workout routine, make sure it fits your personal needs. Everyone has their own preferences, and there is nothing wrong with that. I have weaker knees so I tend to stay away from exercises that are strenuous on my knees. Additionally, if you are a beginner or not usually active, it might be best to start with a smaller number of repetitions in your sets to allow your body to adjust to this new change.

Repetitions are how many times you will do an exercise in a row and sets are how many times you will do your repetitions. For example, three sets of 10 repetitions of push-ups would be completing 10 push-ups, resting and then doing that two more times. Listen to your body and when you notice your strength increasing, modify your routine to include more challenging exercises.

3: Comparing yourself to others can be good.

Going to the gym alone was intimidating at first, and is still sometimes intimidating even after going for eight weeks straight. However, I see the same people there, at the same time, every day. Watching other people stick to their routines and stay consistent has pushed me to stick with mine, even in the mornings when I really do not want to leave my bed. Although I have never actually talked to any of these people, in my head they are my gym buddies, and I am extremely proud of their dedication and progress. Not only do they motivate me, but seeing other women working out by themselves helps me feel less alone. It can be empowering to look around, and instead of comparing yourself to others in a negative way, realize that I am just as capable and strong as the women around me. If they dare to use certain techniques or equipment, I can, too!

It is important to remember that your health and comfort depend on your own choices. If you do not think you can tackle the gym alone, there are so many people at SLU who would love to go with you, so do not hesitate to reach out and make new friends.

I have only made it this far because I took a leap of faith and decided to try something new. It all depends on how you view the journey. If you want the gym to be fun and exciting, make it feel that way!