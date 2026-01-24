5 Habits to Continue Throughout the New Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Slippery Rock chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the new year continues, many people have ideas of a routine to follow. Many set New Year’s Resolutions to follow through on to better themselves. Here are 5 habits to follow through on or consider picking up in 2026.

1. journaling

Journaling is an easy habit to fall into. All you need is a notebook, a writing utensil, and your own thoughts. There are many ways to go about journaling. Some people just write whatever comes to their head. They might summarize their day or how they felt during it. Others will purchase a guided journal or simply follow writing prompts that they researched on the internet.

No matter how you choose to journal, you get a chance to connect with yourself. Writing down your thoughts and feelings is always a great way to improve yourself as a person. It can influence the relationship you have with yourself as well as others.

2. Following a skin care routine

While a fun way to mix and match different products, following a skin care routine isn’t the same for everyone. Although certain steps are recommended to follow, there are a lot of ways to make your routine your own personal thing.

With so many skin care brands out there, taking care of your skin has become a trend. This is a great thing, as it helps you so much. From overall hygiene to building your self-confidence, there’s no reason not to follow a skin care routine. Experiment with different brands and products to find what works for you.

3. Tracking Your sleep

Sleep is a big factor in one’s health. Many set alarms and follow routines, but do you really know how much sleep you’re getting?

Tracking your sleep can help. It helps you become informed of the hours you snooze and the habits that play into it. Knowing how and when you sleep will lead you to better sleep quality and ultimately a better life.

4. Limiting screen time

In this day and age, it’s fair to say the majority of people are on their phones way too much. This has many negative effects on us. Taking a break from the phone and limiting screen time can benefit in many ways.

Setting limits on the amount of time you spend on your phone throughout the day can increase productivity and help you focus on more important things. It brings people back to the real world to focus on relationships. Also, limiting your screen time before bed is especially beneficial, improving the sleep you get at night.

5. Picking up a new hobby

In such a busy world, sometimes it’s hard to find time for the things we enjoy, hard to even recognize what things we enjoy. However, for the sake of our overall wellness, picking up a hobby is a great thing to do.

Finding things you enjoy doing improves your overall happiness and mood. It can take your mind off the stress of the world. Whether it’s baking, crocheting, or playing a sport, remember to do things that make you happy.