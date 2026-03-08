The Wonders of Coloring For Your Mental Health

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There has recently been a surge in coloring, particularly with adults. You may have seen TikTok or Instagram creators posting the new coloring page they finished. While once seen as a childlike activity, it now presents itself as a way to practice good mental health.

Studies share that coloring can potentially encourage mindfulness and relieve stress along with a multitude of other health benefits.

Mindfulness allows one to stay focused on a task and be present in the moment. Coloring promotes such as it is a distracting activity, whether that be focusing on the color scheme to use for the page or staying in the line. Overall, many find themselves wanting their coloring page to look pretty. Therefore, you are able to remain focused and be in the moment, ignoring anything going on around you physically or emotionally.

In addition to mindfulness, coloring might relieve one’s anxiety. Studies show depression can be lessened too. Simply spending 20 minutes a day coloring could improve your mood and relaxation.

Some popular and cute coloring books that you can purchase are from the illustrator Bobby Goods. Her books picture adorable animals eating, drinking, or spending time with their other animal friends. For those looking for a more affordable option, Coco Wyo is a good choice. Their books are available at Michaels, Urban Outfitters, Target, and online.

When exploring a new activity, it is not necessary to spend an abundance on supplies. Simply search on Amazon alcohol markers and you will be presented with a variety of coloring utensils for good prices. However, those who are looking for more high-end tools might want to consider purchasing the Ohuhu markers. These are available at Michael’s, TikTok shop, and the Ohuhu website. Enjoy your coloring!

