Stressed or Struggling? Here’s a not-so-well-kept secret technique to help

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

Whether you just missed your flight for your well planned spring break trip, stressed about how you did on your last midterm exam, or are feeling anxious about the future state of the world, we all go through stressful times. It can feel like the situation at hand is the only thing that matters. It can feel like you’re trapped. It’s easy to get stuck in your own thought bubble; your mind is pretty convincing after all.

But, what if I told you that there’s a way out. You have the keys to escape these vicious thoughts… It’s called mindfulness. I’m sure you’ve heard of this concept before and maybe even practiced some techniques, but for those who have yet to discover the power of mindfulness and meditation, I hope this article helps give you some simple tricks to try.

There are a myriad of different mindfulness and meditation tips and tricks buzzing around nowadays. The following are some techniques I have accumulated over the years (as a psychology student and just in life), and have actually used to help me during stressful times. Now that I am comfortable practicing these methods, I find it easier to remember to use them as a tool to help ease my anxiety. While this is not a cure for any serious mental health struggle, these exercises have definitely helped me out, and maybe they can for you too!

4-7-8 Breathing technique

For this first technique, you are going to breathe in for four seconds, hold for seven seconds, and slowly release for eight seconds. Repeat this breathing sequence several times, focusing on your breath and counting. TIP: If you’re like me and always forget which numbers to use and what order they’re in (7? 4? 3?), just try doing each step for 4 seconds. The 4-7-8 pattern is quite natural, but you can really do this exercise in any way that feels good to you, as long as you focus on breathing and counting.

Belly breathing (Diaphragmatic breathing)

This method is super simple. Just breathe from your belly! Breathing from your diaphragm as opposed to your chest allows you to take deeper breaths and help calm you down. If you want, you can take a hand and place it on your stomach and watch it rise and fall as you take each breath. As you focus on this, you may find yourself feeling more relaxed and drawn into the present moment.

5-4-3-2-1 Grounding technique

The last mindfulness exercise is one of my favorites and is a great way to utilize your surroundings to bring you back to the present. First, think of five things you can see (table, carpet, fireplace, glass, book), four things you can hear (dishwasher, fire crackling, cars, heater), three things you can touch (blanket, keyboard, clothes), two things you can smell (soap, ashes), and finally one thing you can taste (mint). By tapping into your five senses, you allow yourself to focus on where you are and what you’re feeling now. This can really help ground you in the space you’re in and help you feel more at ease.

One of the best parts of these exercises is that you can employ them anywhere, at any time, without anyone knowing. Whether you’re on the subway, about to step into an exam, or walking down the street, no one will notice what you’re doing. I find these methods to be simple and effective in making any given moment a little bit more bearable, and I hope you’ll give it a shot too.