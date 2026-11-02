Standout Skidmore Fitness Classes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between classes, homework, and social plans, finding time to work out in college isn’t always easy. At Skidmore, fitness classes are a good option for a workout and give students a chance to get out of their rooms. Here are some of my favorite workouts I have tried at Skidmore.

Yoga

Yoga at the Wilson chapel gives students a chance to step away from their busy schedules and focus on breathing, stretching, and movement. It can help improve flexibility and balance. You don’t have to be experienced to go making it fun for beginners.

Pilates

Pilates classes focus on core strength and balance. It’s a great way to work different muscles without doing a high-intensity workout.

Spin

Spin is perfect for students who enjoy music and a more energetic atmosphere. The classes use stationary bikes and combine different speeds and resistance levels for a cardio workout. The music and group environment make it easier to stay motivated, even when the workout gets difficult.