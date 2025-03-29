Six Ways Yoga can benefit college students beyond the map

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

The stress of college is no joke. It can be difficult to find ways to relieve the pressure of academics, an athletic scholarship, or social events, especially when it’s still cold outside. With finals around the corner, I’ve found myself looking forward to my weekly Friday yoga class in the new wellness center on campus even more than usual because of how rejuvenated I feel afterwards. If you’re still not convinced about the benefits of yoga, I present six ways in which yoga can benefit students, as well as some tips on poses and practices to help you get started!

1. Stress management

Yoga has long been credited with relieving stress. It cannot necessarily change your external stressors like heavy course loads or relationship conflicts, but it can change how you handle stress. Holding gentle stretches through controlled movement can lead to decreased muscle tension. This relaxation in your muscles has been associated with mental stress reduction. Devoting time to a regular yoga practice allows you to set aside time for yourself and recharge, helping to clear your mind and revitalize your body. Restorative yoga, or Yin Yoga has been shown to help stress reduction the most, as each practice emphasizes holding poses for longer periods of time, as well as deep breathing.

2. Acceptance of yourself

Yoga can help increase awareness of your body, mind, and the connection between the two. Many yoga studios do not have mirrors, which prompts your mind to focus inwards, instead of purely on your appearance. Additionally, yoga often takes a lot of inner focus to hold specific poses that can divert your attention from how your body looks to simply how your body feels. Some people even find that yoga can help you find inner peace, and that it is a judgement-free zone. Instructors often emphasize listening to your body cues and tailor your practice to what your body needs in that moment.

3. Better sleep quality

Yoga Nidra, or sleep yoga, is a highly restorative form of yoga that increases feelings of restfulness. It is said that 30 minutes of Yoga Nidra may be equivalent to 2-4 hours of sleep if done correctly and can also decrease levels of anxiety. Although Yoga Nidra is a highly specific practice, consisting of lying on your back and slipping into a meditative state, a bedtime yoga routine can also be beneficial for sleep quality. Gentle poses like child’s pose (balasana), corpse pose (savasana), or standing forward bend (uttanasana) can relax your body, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. Stay in each pose for a few minutes, listen to your body cues, and adjust your movements as necessary. Following a guided bedtime yoga routine on YouTube can help get you started!

4. More energy

On the other hand, yoga can also make you feel more energized throughout the day! Studies have shown that physical activity, like yoga, can release endorphins (natural mood-boosting hormones). Plus, a regular practice that encourages your body to calm down before bedtime has noticeable effects in the morning. Deeper, higher quality sleep may help you feel more rested, giving you improved energy throughout the day.

5. Improved physical health

Yoga by itself can be a powerful physical tool in improving health and fitness. Increased core strength, flexibility, and endurance can all be achieved through regular yoga practice. However, yoga can also positively impact other physical activity and workouts. Poses like lizard, downward dog, or eagle can improve flexibility, which benefits your body’s athleticperformance, coordination, and decreases the risk of injury.

6. Better focus

When work begins to pile up mid-semester, it can become hard to stay focused and motivated. Luckily, yoga can help restore focus and mindfulness. Yoga practices have been credited with improving concentration in daily life through mindfulness and self-care. A regular practice can provide you with the opportunity to set an hour or two aside for yourself each week to reconnect with how your body and mind are feeling.