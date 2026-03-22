Progressive Muscle Relaxation: What Is It, And What Are The Benefits?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In everyday life, feelings such as stress and anxiety usually arise. Whether that be because of work, school, or friendships. Sometimes it can be hard to know what you should do in those moments where emotions feel high and unpredictable. The good news is you don’t have to sit with those unbearable feelings forever. There are various methods to help in these situations that will lessen those feelings. One of these techniques is known as progressive muscle relaxation or PMR.

You may have heard of the term if you have continuously dealt with high levels of anxiety. For those who haven’t, PMR is a strategy that involves tightening one’s muscles, creating tension, and subsequently releasing your body of that tension. One can repeat this multiple times until they’re able to fully calm down. According to PubMed Central “…PMR provides participants with quick and immediate relief.”

Research suggests that progressive muscle relaxation can aid in lessening stress and improving one’s well-being. This method also has positive impacts on those who suffer from depression, according to studies.

For those who are interested, there are several YouTube videos online in which a person will guide you through the steps. The process is quite simple, so there is no need to be intimidated. Often, the video will start by instructing you to tense your feet and then make its way up to the head, where you are told to scrunch your face. These videos will typically be a few minutes, with some being upwards of 15 to 20 minutes.

I have personally used PMR on several occasions, and I can say I have instantly noticed a difference. From being in an initial state where my body felt shaky to then a state of calm and relaxation after completing the technique. It may also be more effective if one closes their eyes from personal experience. Overall, PMR has done wonders for me, and if you are in a similar boat where anxiety and stress feel constant, this method may be for you too!

Source: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8272667/