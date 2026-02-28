How to Use Spring Break to Recharge 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring Break is the best time to reset before the rest of the semester! We’re halfway through and our minds and bodies definitely need to recharge for the week. Some people are staying home and some are traveling, but everyone can use healthy habits to make that positive impact!

Make sleep a priority

Take advantage of the week off and establish a solid sleep routine. Even if you’re on a trip or generally staying up late, take the opportunity to sleep in! Consistency is key when it comes to productive sleep, so whatever hours you end up getting to bed, try and make it a similar length the whole break.

Set your brain up to rest

Everyone wants to have a fun break, so go ahead and make the most of it! Some activities and substances are best when left for the daytime, though – and if you avoid them for a few hours before bed you’ll sleep so much better. Big meals and moderate to vigorous exercise are amazing, but if they happen 2-4 hours before bed it’s a little detrimental for your sleep. The usage of alcohol and nicotine is another thing to consider—if you do choose to use substances at any point, try leaving that 3-4 hour gap before bed so your brain can get the rest it needs. Then there’s the obvious one: caffeine. Experts say it’s best for your sleep to wrap up caffeine use at noon.

Limit naps to productive lengths

Sometimes, that early-afternoon slump hits and it feels impossible to avoid dozing off. That’s great! To get that boost of energy, aim for a 20-30 minute power nap sometime before 3 P.M. This’ll leave you feeling rested rather than groggy and more tired than when you started. If it’s a super long day and you need a more solid one, aim for 90 minutes so your body can get through one whole sleep cycle. With both of these strategies, you’ll get through the day while setting yourself up for a great night of sleep!

Hit these goals daily to make the most of daytime

❑ Spend time in the sunlight within an hour of waking up to help with your circadian rhythm

❑ Daily physical activity (whether it’s a hike in a faraway city or a workout in your hometown!)

❑ Get through at least 1 full water bottle a day, and aim for more!

❑ Hit all 5 food groups (fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy)

College is extremely difficult and we spend months at a time working very hard, often exhausted or overwhelmed. That makes this mid-semester break an amazing moment to recharge! Even if you’re out on the beach with friends or traveling far away with family, trying out some of these habits might make the week way more rejuvenating. And most importantly, have fun!

Sources

