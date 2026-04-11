College Process Overwhelming? Lets Tackle It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Choosing a college can feel really overwhelming, but there are tons of strategies to make the process feel less overwhelming. With thousands of schools each having their own positives, whether it be in academics, social life, sports, or more, it’s easy to get lost in the process. But, by breaking it down, it all seems more manageable.

Online Research

Before you even step foot on a campus, it’s important to get a deep understanding of what that campus may entail. Platforms like Niche can help you a lot with this. They have rankings, student reviews, breakdowns of every aspect of college you can think of, and more. These tools can really help you find what you are looking for in a college.

Visit Campuses

I can tell you that there were some colleges I had envisioned myself going to based on their online reputation, but when I saw them in person, they were quickly removed from my college list. Visiting colleges allows you to get a real feel for a school, not just a feel from what you can gather on the internet. When you walk around a campus, ask yourself: How am I feeling right now? Can I picture myself here?

If it’s possible, it is sometimes worth it to go beyond a tour as well. Maybe sit in on a class, go to a campus event, or eat in the dining hall. These small interactions can make you get a feel for how a campus really is. You might discover that a school you thought was a perfect fit on paper, isn’t actually a perfect fit.

Use Your Guidance Counselor

Your guidance counselor is there to help you, and trust me, it’s important to receive all the help you possibly can. They have worked with countless students in the college process, and understand how different schools match different people. If they have a true sense of who you are, they may have some school options for you as well.

A counselor can help you refine your college list, give you a few schools to apply to, and help you keep on track of essays, deadlines, scholarships, etc. Beyond just these logistics, they can help you plan out what you really hope to gain from college, and how what you gain can be applied to your life beyond college.