5 Pieces of Advice to Avoid Getting Sick During Halloweekend

This year’s Halloween is on a Friday, which is both exciting, and also something to look out for. Even with all the excitement, fun, and festivities: taking care of yourself always has to come first. Whether you plan on going out, or just having fun with friends at home, these are a couple of tips to keep you feeling your best:

Hydrate

I know this is so simple, but hydration is key and it’ll solve a lot of your problems. The most common health recommendation is to drink around 3 liters a day for women, which is good practice in general. However, if, like many of us, you plan on drinking this weekend, please remember to drink water. Taking electrolytes, like Liquid IV or LMNT, is also extremely helpful.

Eat Full and Real Meals

It is so easy to slip into a pattern of skipping meals and avoiding cooking on weekends like this. However, it is so important that you try to work in the time to eat something real and sustaining. The saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” was made for a reason. Although Halloween is super exciting and distracting, remember that everything is less fun when you feel drained and depleted.

Know Your Limits

If I can tell you one thing that will ruin your weekend with 100% certainty: it’s being bedridden and vomiting, or, god forbid, a hospital visit. A huge part of self-care is treating your body well, and being responsible with alcohol consumption is a big part of that. Pace yourself, and try not to overdo it. You will thank yourself for it on Monday.

Bring a Jacket

I am the biggest hypocrite when it comes to this one, but I still have to advise it anyway. Nothing will get you sick faster than standing in cold, rainy, 40-degree weather with no coat. I know it feels like it’s ruining the costume, but a bad cold will ruin your entire next week of classes. Bundle up and stay warm.

Sleep Well

The importance of sleep hygiene cannot be understated. A good night’s sleep will help prevent a lot of headaches and fatigue. Allow yourself proper rest and relaxation, and you will feel a lot better.