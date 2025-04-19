10 Tips for Recovering from Being Sick in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

Being sick in college is the worst. You’re juggling a million things, such as classes, clubs, rehearsals, deadlines, and suddenly your body says, “Nope.” Whether it’s a cold, flu, norovirus, or something wiping you out, it’s tough to recover while trying to stay on top of everything.

Here are 10 tips I wish I had known sooner that helped me bounce back from being sick on campus:

1. Rest Is Your Best Friend

Skip the all-nighters and power naps, this is full-on rest mode. Cancel non-essential plans, stay in bed, and permit yourself to do nothing. Sleep is not a luxury when you’re sick, it’s medicine. Your immune system works its hardest when you’re at rest, so napping or sleeping late isn’t lazy; it’s exactly what your body needs. Let go of the guilt for missing things. You’ll come back stronger if you give yourself time to heal.

2. Hydrate Constantly

Water, electrolytes, tea, juice, drink it all and then some. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and delay your recovery. Sip throughout the day, even if you’re not feeling thirsty, and avoid anything too sugary or caffeinated that might dehydrate you more. Hot tea with honey is great for a sore throat, and electrolyte packets or coconut water help replenish what you lose from fever, vomiting, or sweating. Keep a water bottle by your bed and refill it often: hydration is healing.

3. Start With Gentle Foods

When you’re ready to eat again, go slow. Your stomach might still be sensitive, so stick to bland, easy-to-digest foods first. Think toast, bananas, applesauce, rice, soup, plain pasta, crackers, whatever won’t upset your system. Avoid anything too spicy, greasy, or dairy-heavy until you feel fully normal. Listen to your body and don’t force yourself to eat too fast. Small, frequent meals are often easier than eating a full plate.

4. Let Your Professors Know

Even if you miss just one class, send a quick email to keep your professors in the loop. It shows maturity and helps you avoid falling behind. Most professors will grant extensions, excuse absences, or share class materials, especially when you’re upfront about being sick. Don’t wait until after you’ve missed multiple classes or assignments. A short, respectful message can go a long way in showing you care about your work and your health. Plus, they’ll appreciate you not showing up sick and putting others at risk.

5. Ask Friends for Support

Being sick can feel isolating, but you don’t have to go through it alone. It’s okay to ask for help, whether it’s someone grabbing you tea from the dining hall, picking up medication, sending you class notes, or just checking in with a quick “how are you feeling?” text. These moments can also be incredibly revealing. When you’re not at your best, the people who genuinely care will show up, even in small ways. You might notice that some friends will offer support without you even having to ask, while others may distance themselves or make excuses. It can be eye-opening, but also affirming, as this is when you learn people’s true colors. Let people be there for you, and don’t be afraid to receive the love and care you’d give them if the roles were reversed.

6. Mask Up and Isolate If You’re Contagious

If you think you might be contagious, even if your symptoms are mild, do your part to protect those around you. Wear a mask, avoid shared spaces when possible, and let your housemates or friends know so they can take precautions too. It’s a simple act of respect, especially in close spaces like dorms and apartments. People will appreciate your thoughtfulness more than you realize, and you’ll help prevent others from getting sick during these stressful academic weeks. Even a few days of caution can make a huge difference.

7. Use the Time to Mentally Recharge

Yes, being sick is physically draining, but it can also affect your mental health. You’re suddenly pulled

out of your routine, which can feel frustrating or lonely. Instead of focusing on what you’re missing, try reframing it as a much-needed reset. Listen to a calming podcast, read something just for fun, or rest in silence. Journaling or jotting down your dreams (literal or life goals!) can also help you reconnect with yourself. Sometimes your body slows you down so your mind can catch up.

8. Keep Sick-Day Essentials On Hand

Think of it as a mini dorm survival kit. Keep a stash of comforting and practical items ready before you get sick: ginger or peppermint tea, tissues, a thermometer, cold and flu meds, cough drops, hand sanitizer, crackers, soup cups, electrolyte drink mixes, and sanitizing wipes. You’ll thank yourself later. Bonus tip: ask your parents to mail you a small care package or pre-make one with friends so everyone’s ready when the next bug hits campus.

9. Ease Back Into Your Routine

Once you start to feel better, it’s tempting to dive back into everything you missed, but take it slow. Your body is still recovering, even if your symptoms are gone. Start with lighter responsibilities, skip the late-night study sessions, and don’t overload your calendar. Pay attention to your energy levels, and be honest about what you can handle. Burnout is real, and pushing too hard can land you right back in bed.

10. Know When to Get Professional Help

Not everything can be solved with sleep and soup. If your symptoms persist, worsen, or you feel something isn’t right, make an appointment with your campus health center or a local doctor. A virtual visit can provide peace of mind and help you rule out anything serious. Don’t brush things off just because you’re busy, your health should always come first, even during midterms or performance week.