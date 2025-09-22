Writer’s Block, Screw You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Crush writer’s block before it crushes you.” That one dreaded phrase I think of,which I’ve made up anyway, when I have experienced writer’s block. It’s a dreaded nightmare for any writer (or any kind of artist really) that feels like the world is ending, your brain hits a wall, and the idea of writing an article, in my case, can feel like it’s impossible.

Whether you’re trying to find your spark or are fresh out of ideas, here are some real introspective thoughts on writer’s block in real time.

Writer’s block isn’t an actual condition, but rather again, as I’ve said above, can be a result of stress, lack of inspiration, and sometimes even just other external factors like lack of sleep, concentration, and even a bad day on campus.

As a writer myself, I find it easy to fall into this sort of pattern. especially when I usually have to work at least a week or five days in advance in order to keep my creative juices flowing (again, at least for my schedule; everyone has a different working clock).

If you’re like me and have low energy, especially with work and only a few hours of sleep, I totally understand. Sometimes my brain isn’t working when it’s asking for a recharge or to take a break from the screens.

Maybe it’s simply procrastinating at the last minute when I choose to start work later rather than earlier. Other times, I have no idea how to make the perfect article without feeling like I will create a botched first draft.

Writer’s block can be circumstantial and, especially on deadlines, a total drag. I’ve learned that this kind of thing can feel like a large hump, and it often can kill energy more than it does recharge.

I’ve also learned that writing, while not technically a creative art like drawing or…, is a form of art, but just conveyed through words, storytelling, and especially subtext. That means it can also be imbued with emotion and even feelings, not just logic or thoughts.

And emotion is also oftentimes a portal into what feels like another world, especially when I read other people’s articles or works. Whether that’s reading about students experiencing their college life and their tips here at SJSU or even what mattered to writers, be it health, entertainment (where’s my Swifties at?!), or even other women-related topics like romance.

They create abstract ideas of what kind of writing I think and would find inspiration in.

So what would I say about writer’s block? It feels like getting hit by a brick wall the height of a tower: intimidating, high, and looking impossible.

But sometimes, like art, it’s also a huge source of inspiration; writing can create art that reflects me as a writer and what I like to go into.

And when I think of that, it brings even a little spark into my ideas. Who knows?

