Mental Health Awareness: Let’s Break the Bubble

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but ironically, this month is the same time that we as college women often neglect our emotional wellness for the sake of those 150-point final exams and nerve-wracking presentations.

When the words “mental health” comes to mind, college students with busy minds panic and even walk on eggshells around the topic.

Though the subject has become more mainstream in recent years, there is still a level of taboo surrounding it that, in my opinion, stems from the lack of knowledge and practice of mental wellness on a daily basis.

As someone who learned this the hard way, I know firsthand how important it is to build a community of educated individuals around times where life may feel suffocating and suddenly our to-do lists are exceeding word limits.

Whether or not a person is diagnosed with a mental health condition, each of us require a level of grounding and mindfulness throughout our routines to stay sane. However, it is easy to stray away from this as it may feel “abnormal.”

I am here to say that new things may feel uncomfortable, but learning how to truly be kind to our mind as we are to our besties is vital to our survival, no exaggeration here.

The key to breaking this “bubble” is you. Start talking to someone or create an outlet for you to fully brain dump. This means allowing your mind to feel emptied out.

My favorite ways to do this are talking to my support circles and utilizing journaling to get my thoughts out on paper.

It may sound cliche, but change comes from within you. The more we talk about our struggles with trusted ones, the more comfortable others will be to open up as well.

Creating a space for no judgment and safety is a large part of dissecting these stereotypes and stigmas of mental health.

In terms of college and our lives in times that seem like the most stressful weeks, we need to prioritize ourselves and what works for us.

For me, I’ve noticed that I often forget to nourish my body with food and water when I’m studying or editing my broadcast stories.

This is where it’s important to start small. I now pack small snacks and even a meal if I can to eat later or even on the go. As much as we all want to mindfully eat and sit down for a four-course meal, it simply isn’t going to happen on a day to day basis.

We spread ourselves too thin when wanting to achieve everything on our lists, but in result nothing gets done when mental wellness isn’t taken seriously.

As you go about your day, create small “wins” or steps to address the things you may be struggling with.

This month can be a very hard time for people, regardless of what they are going through. If you or someone you know is struggling through a mental health crisis, the 988 Crisis Hotline is a 24/7 confidential service available to everyone.



Want to contribute more to the discussion? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU.