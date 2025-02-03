From Fear to Flow: Trying a Menstrual Cup for the First Time

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a loyal pad user during my menstrual cycle, I faced my fears of using a menstrual cup. I’ve heard of menstrual cups for years and have always wanted to try one because of how eco-friendly and effective they are. Menstrual cups can also last up to 10 years!

However, my fear of menstrual cups made me put off trying them because the thought of inserting and removing a cup in the vaginal canal was intimidating. For my most recent cycle, however, I decided it was time to face my fears and give them a try. It took some trial and error, but I learned some essential tips during the process.

1. Not All Menstrual Cups are Created Equal

The cup that I decided to try was the EcoBlossom cup in size small. I chose this cup because it seemed beginner-friendly and was designed for someone who hasn’t given birth before.

While the cup worked great and had no leaks, a longer stem would’ve made the removal process much easier. If it is your first time trying a cup, I’d recommend measuring your cervix and choosing a cup that best fits your anatomy!

The height of your cervix plays an important role in finding the cup for you. After my removal experience, I measured my cervix height (a bit awkward, but not difficult!) and discovered I have a higher cervix. This meant I needed a cup with a slightly longer stem for easier removal.

To measure your cervix, you can simply use a finger to see if you have a low, average, or high cervix. A low cervix is around 44 mm or lower from your vaginal opening or reaches the first knuckle of your finger. An average cervix is around 45 mm – 55 mm from your vaginal opening or reaches the second knuckle of your finger. A high cervix is around 55 mm or higher from your vaginal opening or your entire finger is used. If you can’t reach your cervix, you can assume it’s high.

2. Mastering the Fold

There is a bit of a learning curve when it comes to menstrual cups, and you need lots of practice. When I first opened my cup, my first thought was, “How is this thing going to fit up there?”, but I didn’t realize there were different ways to fold your cup.

The first fold is called the c-fold, and you fold your cup vertically to make a “C shape” at the top, which is my personal favorite. This fold allows the cup to open more easily and has a slightly larger entry point when inserting the cup.

The second fold is called the punch-down fold, and you take a finger on one side of the cup, push it down, and make a narrow entrance point for insertion.

The third fold is called the 7-fold, and you flatten the cup, take one side, and create a “7 shape.”

3. Breaking the Seal

One of the most important things I learned while using a menstrual cup was breaking the seal before removing it. Menstrual cups form a slight suction to stay securely in place and prevent leaks, which is great for functionality but can make removal tricky if the seal isn’t broken first.

When it’s time for removal, first locate the stem of your cup. To break the seal, gently pinch the base of the cup (not the stem) to release the suction. You can also slide a finger up the side of the cup and press gently to let air in, which helps the cup release easily. Avoid pulling on the stem alone, as this can feel uncomfortable and make removal harder. If you have difficulty removing the cup, relax your pelvic floor, change your position, and try again.

4. Pros of Switching to a Cup

Once I inserted my cup, I barely noticed it. As someone with a heavier cycle, I was worried about potential leaks or discomfort. However, the cup alleviated those worries quickly. I was able to sleep through the night and go throughout the day feeling clean and comfortable without constantly worrying about changing it or checking for leaks, unlike pads.

What truly made me love the cup was the convenience. Unlike pads, menstrual cups can hold much more fluid and only need to be emptied every 10 to 12 hours—even on heavier days.

Before using a cup for the first time and between cycles, always boil your cup for five minutes to sterilize it. During your cycle, clean the cup with warm water and a mild, unscented soap whenever you empty it, and be sure to rinse thoroughly to avoid any soap residue.

For a more convenient experience during insertion and removal, I found that changing the cup in the shower worked best for me—especially since it was my first time. This made cleaning quick and easy and reduced any potential mess or stress during removal.

Switching to a menstrual cup was a learning experience that paid off in comfort, convenience, and peace of mind. While my first try wasn’t perfect, I’m excited to continue using it—especially with the new knowledge I’ve learned.

