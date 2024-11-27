The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is upon us as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer. In the midst of midterms and final projects, between interviewing for internships or full-time positions to build a career for yourself, all while maintaining a college lifestyle of taking care of physical, mental, and emotional health; it can be a larger load than most may perceive it to be. You are placed in a position to wear multiple hats when you want to balance it all, and while your availability may determine this schedule as you have the autonomy to choose your class order, we should not stray away from occupying any time you think you might have towards upkeeping your health.

These years are crucial for us to build the foundation for our wellbeing, which our future selves 20 to 30 years from now will heavily thank us for. Whether your responsibilities may consist of working a part-time job, doing well in your classes, leadership roles in clubs, or personal responsibilities, to meet that internal goal yourself to meet that quota of performing well in all of these areas, it is easy to overlook and forget that it is equally as important to dedicate time for R&R.

This can be practiced by taking quick walks around the block, unplugging for 30-45 minutes at a time, partaking in hobbies that bring you joy or even spending time with friends and family. Self-care looks different for all as it is not one-size-fits-all, so making sure that you are blocking time in your calendar and busy schedule for moments where you can breathe and reflect on the hard work you are putting in day to day is extremely crucial. This can start with implementing habits for oneself, such as making it a routine to get up from your desk after an iteration of being productive to give your eyes and mind a bit of rest.

Another way is to try to have goals of eating a certain array of colors within your foods (no I don’t mean food dye) between vegetables and fruits and protein. It will take time to understand where you might fit in between this vast selection of self-care, but it is truly essential to how you operate at your peak when you make the decision every day to devote that time for yourself.

Something that I love to partake in to feel my best all while prioritizing my mental and physical health is to go on hikes. There are a couple of beautiful ones located right here in the Bay that I highly recommend going to for the scenic views and calming nature.

If you are looking for a more challenging, uphill climb then I definitely recommend taking on the Mission Peak hike in central Fremont! This hike is a 6.0-mile loop trail an average of 3 h 59 min to complete. Some tips for this hike are to bring a hat and/or sunscreen as it is very open, water as it is very long and steep, and some snacks to keep you going!

Alum Rock hike is a 4.4-mile-long, winding hike that is 2.2 hours long and has a great blend of shade to sun with upward views of the city of San Jose. I recommend bringing some layers as it can get a bit cool in the redwoods, but I am sure the hike in itself will keep you toasty! There are several off-trails and shortcuts present, but I recommend keeping track of which shortcuts and directions you took in notes as it is easy to get a bit mixed up about what direction you are headed!

This oceanside hike was one of my favorites! It takes about 50 minutes to complete as it is 2.4 miles long. This is a great jogging/fast walking trail that allows cliffside views of the beautiful ocean, with sights of wildlife all around. This is a very open trail so definitely bring some sunblock and protective wear, and watch out for snakes!

I hope you can check out these gorgeous hiking spots our Bay Area has to offer!

