Why You Need a Relationship With the Gym Instead of a Guy

Hi guys, gals and however you identify, my article today gets into the specifics of my fitness journey and why I ultimately choose being in a relationship with the gym over a guy.

During the Covid era, Chloe Ting was one of the most popular names on the internet with her killer ab workouts. Luckily, I didn’t buy into that façade and instead found my literal queen of fitness, Jordyntfit on Instagram (go follow if you don’t already). She started out with at-home workouts, which I followed religiously. I would do either an arm, ab, or leg workout, or do 20 minutes of our stationary bike. I became so obsessed that once the gyms opened back up, I would make my dad take me and teach me how to do certain workouts.

As soon as I got into the groove of things and got my license, I would go all the time by myself. I started getting into nutrition, cutting and bulking, etc. to the point that I started using protein powder and taking creatine. At some point I started counting my calories and lost 20 pounds. However, it became so obsessive that I was constantly hungry and moody. I also lost my period every other month. It was a scary time for me, considering every time I looked in the mirror, I saw myself as unchanged despite going to the gym every day at that point.

That’s when I met one of my best friends, who taught me how to love myself at any weight and at any stage. I gained the weight back, but also my self-love, my love for food, and my personality back. To this day, I go to the gym, just not as much. I use the gym now to get stress off my mind and to ultimately keep active and moving, while still loving myself at every stage of life. And that, my friends, is why you need a relationship with the gym and not some guy: the gym will never judge or punish you, and it will love you as much as you love yourself. It’s never complicated, it’s freeing, and so much fun once you get a routine worked out.

In conclusion, all I hope that whoever reads this takes away one thing: your body is a vessel, but your soul is what keeps you alive. Stop looking at society’s view of your body, and focus on your own body instead. Life is too short to care about how others may see you. Instead, it’s important to highlight how capable you are of what you enjoy doing.

Thank you for reading this article, I hope you enjoyed and ultimately took a good message from it. XOXO.