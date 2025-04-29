Sweet Treat: Mom’s Magic Coconut Custard Pie 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My mom makes the best coconut custard pie. Not only is it delicious, but it is also low in calories and super easy to make. The best part? No crust is needed; it magically makes a crust layer on its own! So, next time you need to whip up a quick, impressive, and delicious treat, let this be the recipe for you!

Ingredients:

½ Bisquick

¾ cup of sugar

4 eggs

2 cups of milk

1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

1 tsp vanilla

1 TB butter, softened

Recipe:

Combine all ingredients and pour into a buttered pie pan. Sprinkle extra coconut flakes on top. Bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 minutes until custard sets. Like magic, it layers into the crust, custard, and coconut topping. Cool for 20 minutes and enjoy!

Helpful tip: One cup of Bisquick can be substituted with a mix of one cup of flour, ½ teaspoon of baking powder, ½ teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon of oil or melted butter.