Spring is finally here—and midterm season is coming to an end! It’s the perfect time to declutter our minds and our living spaces. I’ve been (im)patiently waiting for the warm, sunny days, and I’m so excited for the new season. I’m a firm believer that a clean space leads to a clean mind, and I personally love doing a little spring cleaning as we transition from cold to warm weather. As the new season approaches, I’m going to share some of my favorite ways to reset!

1. Clean the floors

Grab that broom, vacuum, and Swiffer, and collect all the dust and dirt that has built up.

2. Clean all surfaces

It’s so easy for surfaces like counters and windowsills to collect dust and grime. Every week, I try to do a quick wipe-down, but for spring cleaning, I make sure those surfaces are squeaky clean!

3. Clean your desk

Midterm season is over, and if you’re anything like me, it always looks like a hurricane hit my desk by the time I’m finished with exams. I completely clear everything off, wipe it down, and rearrange all my drawers. This helps me feel like I’m clearing my mind after all the studying I did.

4. Out with the Old

Get rid of anything you don’t need for the winter or at all anymore. I love going through my closet and taking out all my winter clothes. I just pack them up and bring them home over break. Winter clothes can take up so much space, so being able to store them away is just *chef’s kiss.* I also like going through old clothes, makeup, supplies, etc., and seeing what I don’t use anymore. I go through the fridge and pantry too and toss anything that’s expired or gone bad.

5. Laundry

My laundry basket is overflowing. Spring cleaning is the perfect time to wash everything from clothes to bedding (especially now that you’ve made more closet space)!

6. Clean out your devices

From my phone to my laptop, I have so many unnecessary photos, apps, files, and documents that take up space. Cleaning out my devices and deleting what I don’t need is a great way to reset. I also love changing my wallpapers every month and switching up my phone layout!

7. Mental Reset

Spring cleaning isn’t just for your physical space, it’s also a great time for a mental reset. Some of my favorite ways to reset mentally include journaling (it’s my favorite way to talk about my day and feelings), putting on a playlist, and just writing away. Other ideas include going on walks, doing yoga (or any form of physical exercise), and listening to music; the list is endless!