Skincare Started in High School, but it Saved Me in College

I started skincare in high school, mostly out of curiosity. I had a basic cleanser, a moisturizer that smelled like cucumbers, and a vague idea that sunscreen was important. My routine wasn’t perfect, but it was mine. It gave me a sense of control during a time when everything, from grades to friendships, felt unpredictable.

But when I got to college, everything intensified. Stress hit harder. Dining hall food didn’t exactly help my skin. Late nights became the norm, and suddenly, my high school routine wasn’t cutting it. I had to level up. Not just my products, but my mindset.

I started researching ingredients, watching videos, and listening to what my skin actually needed. I swapped out harsh scrubs for gentle exfoliants. I found a moisturizer that didn’t sting. I committed to sunscreen like it was a religion. And slowly, my skin responded. Less redness. Fewer breakouts. A glow that felt earned.

But the real transformation wasn’t just on the surface. Skincare became my anchor. In the chaos of college life, it was the one thing I did just for me. A quiet moment in the morning before class. A reset at night when everything felt overwhelming. It reminded me that I mattered, even when I was running on four hours of sleep and caffeine.

Now, my shelf isn’t fancy. It’s a mix of drugstore staples and one serum I splurged on after finals. But it’s proof that small habits can lead to big changes. Not just in how you look, but in how you feel.

Skincare didn’t just change my skin. It gave me a ritual. A rhythm. A reason to pause. And in college, that’s everything.