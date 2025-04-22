The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite activities to do when I’m bored and craving a sweet treat is to try a new recipe, and that’s exactly what I did a few weeks ago! It seems to be very popular to bake with dates; I keep seeing recipes on Pinterest or clips on social media featuring so many date-based desserts, so I had to try one for myself.

One of the great things about using dates is that they are a natural sweetener, and most of the date-based recipes I’ve seen don’t include added sugar. I’m also a fan of anything chocolate, so when I saw these no-bake brownie date balls, I knew that was the one I had to try! The recipe is very simple, and this sweet treat is ready to eat almost immediately after making it. So, it’s really a perfect dessert if you’re looking for something quick, easy, and not loaded with artificial sugars. I wanted to share the recipe with you all so you can try it out yourselves!

Ingredients:

1 cup cashews (or your choice of nut)

1 cup pitted Medjool dates (make sure they are pitted—it’s less work for you)

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions: