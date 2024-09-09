The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In college there can be pressure to drink alcohol, but there are many reasons why that choice may not feel right for you. Whether you are underage, have medical reasons, or just don’t want to, that doesn’t mean you have to be left out of the fun. Here are recipes for two of my favorite mocktails that I’ve tried this past summer!

Rose Water Lemonade

Rose water lemonade is a fun refreshing twist on classic lemonade that includes floral notes. I first tried rose water lemonade at a local Mediterranean restaurant and I LOVED it. I knew I had to try and recreate it at home. This recipe makes one gallon but can easily be adjusted to make less.

You will need:

12 cups water

1and 1/3 cups sugar

2 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice, approximately 12 lemons

4 tablespoons rose water

Here’s the recipe:

1. Begin by adding sugar to 4 cups of water and bringing it to a boil. This will make a simple syrup.

2. Allow the simple syrup to cool.

3. Juice the lemons and strain out any seeds.

4. Combine the remaining 8 cups of water, simple syrup, lemon juice, and rose water.

Enjoy!

Blackberry Vanilla Mocktail

This blackberry vanilla mocktail is fruity and sweet yet gives the feel of a real cocktail. You can even play around with the flavor by adjusting the amount of lemon juice or vanilla extract you use. This recipe makes approximately one 8oz serving but can easily be doubled to make more.

You will need:

1/3 cup blackberries

½ ounce lemon juice

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ tablespoon honey

1 can ginger ale

Here’s the recipe:

1. Begin by combining the blackberries, lemon juice, vanilla extract, honey, and a splash of ginger ale into a cocktail shaker. If you do not have a cocktail shaker, you can alternatively use any cup with a lid.

2. Pour the mixture into a cup filled with ice. Make sure to strain it if you’re not using a cocktail shaker.

3. Pour in ginger ale until the cup is full.

4. Optionally garnish the cup with blackberries or a lemon slice.

5. Enjoy!