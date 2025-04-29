I Tried the Trending No-Bake Puppy Chow/Muddy Buddies Recipe

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A viral, quick and easy no-bake recipe has been trending recently, so I decided to try it out; it has quickly become one of my favorite sweet treats! As I mentioned, it is a quick recipe that shouldn’t take longer than 15 minutes to complete. This can also be a gluten-free snack, which is perfect for those who have gluten allergies!

Ingredients:

Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips

Peanut Butter

Chex Cereal (or a generic brand)

Powdered Sugar

How to make:

Step 1: Melt chocolate chips and peanut butter in a small bowl in the microwave, making sure to use half and half increments (start for 60 seconds and then continue adding 30 seconds until melted). Melt as many chocolate chips/much peanut butter as you want puppy chow; the more you add, the more you will have in the end!

Step 2: After the chocolate chips and peanut butter are thoroughly mixed, pour the mixture into a larger bowl.

Step 3: Add in the Chex (or generic) cereal, starting with small amounts and continue to mix. You can always add in more cereal if you need more!

Add in the Chex (or generic) cereal, starting with small amounts and continue to mix. You can always add in more cereal if you need more! Step 4: After the cereal is added you can: wait for it to chill then add powdered sugar (if like your sweet treats less sweet version) or you can wait a few minutes to add the powdered sugar and mix (if you want your treat to be a little sweeter/have chocolate and peanut butter clumps).

I hope you all enjoy this quick and easy recipe; this is a perfect snack to make whenever. Enjoy!