I Tried the Trending No-Bake Puppy Chow/Muddy Buddies Recipe

A viral, quick and easy no-bake recipe has been trending recently, so I decided to try it out; it has quickly become one of my favorite sweet treats! As I mentioned, it is a quick recipe that shouldn’t take longer than 15 minutes to complete. This can also be a gluten-free snack, which is perfect for those who have gluten allergies!
Ingredients:
- Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips
- Peanut Butter
- Chex Cereal (or a generic brand)
- Powdered Sugar
How to make:
- Step 1: Melt chocolate chips and peanut butter in a small bowl in the microwave, making sure to use half and half increments (start for 60 seconds and then continue adding 30 seconds until melted). Melt as many chocolate chips/much peanut butter as you want puppy chow; the more you add, the more you will have in the end!
- Step 2: After the chocolate chips and peanut butter are thoroughly mixed, pour the mixture into a larger bowl.
- Step 3: Add in the Chex (or generic) cereal, starting with small amounts and continue to mix. You can always add in more cereal if you need more!
- Step 4: After the cereal is added you can: wait for it to chill then add powdered sugar (if like your sweet treats less sweet version) or you can wait a few minutes to add the powdered sugar and mix (if you want your treat to be a little sweeter/have chocolate and peanut butter clumps).
I hope you all enjoy this quick and easy recipe; this is a perfect snack to make whenever. Enjoy!