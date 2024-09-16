 How I have found the most success as a college student with a learning disability 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

Learning disabilities are extremely common. There were a reported 7.5 million reported students between the ages of 3-21 receiving special education or related services in 2022-2023. That’s a lot of 504s and IEPs. I grew up with an IEP and have accommodations in college. These accommodations help me to take tests. But Colleen, how do you focus enough to learn and retain information in classes? In high school, I focused by driving home, taking a nap, and doing work in my room alone. College is significantly different, so here’s my advice!

1. Accepting yourself and your disability

This one might have you rolling your eyes, but it truly is the most important. Being a student with disabilities is hard, no matter what they are. If you had an IEP or 504 when you were younger, you remember being taken out of class or having a paraprofessional sit next to you, kids asking you questions about where you go or who that person is. College is different though. No one is curious about what you are doing. Everyone is here to learn and get their degree. Don’t wait to see if you struggle to get your accommodations. Have them set up before you step on campus if you can. It will ensure you are the most successful you can be in the long run. Remember you are just as capable and smart as everyone else, and with the right tools, you have the power to succeed!

2. Seeking community

I’ve found this to be invaluable but extremely hard. At the University of Scranton, we have a few places to seek community, such as the HUB, a center for neurodivergent people; while I haven’t been there yet, I have found community with my academic coach and made friends with students who are also seeking accommodations! This tip is based on your comfortability and what resources your college has! A great website is understood.org. They have articles, facts, and a podcast!

3. Finding your groove

Your groove is going to be different than everyone else’s. What works for you won’t work for everyone. I need to be on the quietest floor of the library or a study room by myself to get any work done, or else it’ll be too hard for me to focus and I’ll give up. Try different things and see how your brain works. Maybe you work better with white noise in your headphones or with someone else studying the same topic.

4. Loop earplugs/comfort items

These are essential. I have a sensitivity to loud noises, especially when studying. It frustrates me and can lead to panic. My loop earplugs help me. They keep everything around me quiet so I can stay on task. Comfort items can be a fidget or other object that keeps you calm but doesn’t distract you from your work. Remember to pay attention to what you’re doing if you find yourself fiddling with your comfort item in a way that’s distracting. If this happens, you should probably pick a different item.

5. Study session breakdown

Now to hit the books. My study sessions are long, but they have lots of breaks. First, I’ll lay down my study rules:

Rule #1: NO PHONES. This is a necessary evil. I will never stop “doom scrolling” if I have access to my phone. Even during study breaks, no phone.

Rule #2: Study breaks are spent doing easier assignments, coloring, or doing something that doesn’t have to do with social media. If I am tired of work or studying, I try to move to something a little easier.

Rule #3: Study sessions are no more than five hours. This is personal; some people can last longer, some can’t. For me, if it’s past five hours. nothing is getting done.

Rule #4: Food is a break; I don’t eat and study. If I’m eating, I’m not focused.

Rule #5: Use all the resources you can to help comprehend ideas; some of the ones I use are SparkNotes, Quizlet, Khan Academy, the “For Dummies” series, and Chat GPT. As for math, I’m often completely lost, so I search YouTube for teacher videos, even if they are directed at younger students. Building skills is all that matters! I will add my favorite math YouTuber down below!

6. Note-taking breakdown

This is more for setting yourself up during class. I write my notes in a format called Cornell notes; this style is my favorite. I don’t like highlighters because I don’t like the whole page being yellow. How to use this style of notetaking is just a Google search away.

7. Tutoring

At The University of Scranton, I’ve had a great peer-on-peer tutoring experience. While I know not all schools are the same, peer tutoring is so helpful for understanding and reinforcing the information that you learn during class. This goes hand and hand with office hours. At Scranton, we also have academic coaches, and I see mine every other week to discuss course load and strategies for each class.

8. Giving up

You might be thinking giving up, but this whole article is to help you not give up. An important part of learning is understanding that some things need alternatives. In my second semester at school, I dropped a math course that I needed. I was putting so much work in and not getting the grade that reflected that work. So, I searched for alternate courses at my community college so that I could focus on this class over Intersession or summer and bring that credit back to school. This proved to be the best choice that I have made, and it has kept my grades high and me feeling confident in myself!

9. Success!

Success is different for everyone. Success for me in my first math course was passing by one point; success for others is getting an A+. Remember that you are racing yourself and pushing yourself. Your successes are valuable and meaningful because of the work you put in. Remember that you are doing great and should be proud!