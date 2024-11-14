Delicious Double Chocolate Oatmeal Cookie Recipe

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the holidays right around the corner, now is the perfect time to try out some new recipes! In my family, no cookie is more beloved than the double chocolate oatmeal cookie. The sweetness of the chocolate mixed with the crunchiness of the oatmeal is sure to leave your taste buds thanking you. With a recipe as quick, easy, and delicious as this, your baking will be the talk of the town.

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar 1/3 cup cocoa 1 cup butter, softened 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1 egg 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 cup water 3 cups quick-cooking oats 1 teaspoon vanilla 1 package (6 ounces) semisweet 1 1/4 cups Gold Medal unbleached flour 3 cups of chocolate chips

Instructions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix sugar, butter, eggs, water and vanilla. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Drop dough in rounded teaspoonfuls about two inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake until no indentation remains in the dough when touched, which is approximately 10 to 12 minutes. Immediately remove from cookie sheet. Recipe makes about five dozen cookies.