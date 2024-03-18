Coming to terms with my anxiety: Anxiety doesn’t define you, it empowers you

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been the shy kid, the one who’s introverted and tends to “worry too much.” I know many individuals’ experiences with anxiety are different, but I thought I’d share my experience, mental health journey, and some things I’ve learned and grown from.

Background

Growing up, I thought it was normal to have a nervous feeling in every aspect of daily life. Hanging out with new people would be scary, a minor test would be scary, and even going to a school event would be scary. This feeling would prevent me from doing a lot of things. I don’t think I ever realized I had anxiety until late high school into college. According to the CDC, most individuals don’t get diagnosed with various types of anxiety disorders until the estimated ages of 21 to 35. For me, the first recognition of my anxiety disorder was during the first couple weeks of my freshman year of college. The stress of a new environment and responsibilities became a lot for me as I know it has with many others. I share my story to help others that feel like they are alone, I assure you from my experiences you aren’t. (Info from CDC website)

Tips

After a lot of learning and growing from my anxiety, I would like to offer tips for managing it. While I am still learning, here are some things that have helped me.

1. Have a support person/group

Having others you can talk about your worries is very important. Sometimes it’s easier to calm down when you can physically talk to someone and have them listen. Talking out your worries can help you keep from bottling them up.

2. Find things/hobbies that calm you in a time of panic

In a time of panic, I find that a good way to calm myself is by doing something that brings me joy or comfort. Some examples can be reading a book, watching a movie, playing a game and the list can go on.

3. Breathing Techniques

I know, I know it sounds like what everyone tells you, “Just breathe.” But sometimes, it can really help in a panic situation. Taking in a breath for 10 and out for 10 allows your mind to focus on breathing and not panic which can be very helpful.

4. Let it Empower not Define

Many mental health disorders tend to have a stigma or a negative connotation when it should not be the case. As for me and many others, my experience with anxiety allows me to help and understand others going through similar situations. Now if I’m that person or teacher who comes across a “shy” or “worried” kid, I can provide help for them instead of brushing them off. If you are like me, I have struggled but have become a better person because of anxiety, and I have learned strengths in myself I have never seen before. I have been more open-minded than I have been before. Don’t let anxiety define you, but instead, let it empower you to see the positive characteristics in yourself that you haven’t before.

Link to Article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5407545/#:~:text=Separation%20anxiety%20disorder%2C%20specific%20phobia,between%2021.1%20and%2034.9%20years.