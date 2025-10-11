10 Things I do to Fill My Cup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

The popular trend going around TikTok where people share how they fill their cup has positively influenced many into taking little steps to better care for their mental and physical health. To fill your cup means to do little things for yourself that bring you joy. College can be full of work, and it sometimes feels like all you’re doing is an assignment or reading an article or textbook— these ten things help me to make sure I make time for myself and fill my own cup.

1. Floor time

This is the number one biggest thing that I do for myself. After a long day of classes, then making the trek to your hall and up the stairs to your dorm (especially when you’re in my hall without an elevator), laying on the floor helps me to decompress. Ideally when this is done, there should be a timer set, so that you don’t accidentally stay there for hours doomscrolling. Laying on the floor instead of in your bed lets your mind and body know you can’t stay there for a long time.

2. Move my body

Contradictory to my #1, sometimes being on the floor or in your bed or stuck in a desk chair all day isn’t what you need at the time. Especially now with the beginning college, I have a lot of free time, and filling it with only schoolwork will not make anyone feel good. Changing my environment to go on a run, walk, to the gym, etc., gets me out of my dorm, and I never regret doing it.

3. Make my bed

Something that seems like such a small task, until you’re waking up for your 8:30… Making my bed helps me to feel a lot more put together, and when I do it before my classes, I come back to a made bed feeling a lot better than I would have if it was unmade.

4. Talk to friends from home

This seems like it’d be pretty obvious. But college can get busy. Both you and your friends get busy, and you start to not talk as much as you used to. Even reaching out for a super short conversation brings me a sense of calm when things are super hectic.

5. Get Ice cream

Ice Cream is such an incredible thing I never really let myself appreciate until recently. Having ice cream after a long day of locking in is always worth it.

6. Give myself time to read for pleasure

As a psychology major, I’m given a lot of reading for all of my classes, and I know many others regardless of their major experience this too. Pulling myself away from academic readings and allowing myself to read a short fiction book is always very refreshing to me.

7. Make my living space/work area unique to myself

To make doing things more enjoyable I customize my spaces in any way I can. On my desk and shelves I have a hotdog wiener dog stapler, snail pencil holder, cat pen holder, cattitude (cats describing your current mood), a Funko pop of Groot holding a bag of cheese puffs, a banana picture frame, and so much more.

8. Go outside

Sometimes I find myself locked in buildings all day whether that be classes or my dorm, so I go outside to feel the sun (or sometimes rain depending on the day) on my skin.

9. Let myself be comfortable

Instead of forcing myself into dressing a certain way, I do what I think will be most comfortable for me that day. Whether this means dressing nice, in sweats, a medium, or in sweats when it’s not super cold out. When I’m uncomfortable it’s a lot more difficult for me to get around and do what I need to.

10. Shop

The last way I fill my cup is with shopping. This is something that can become a pricey habit, but when it is done right, brings me much needed stress relief.