Photo by Avrielle Suleiman from Unsplash
What Is Something To Show Yourself Love?

Madeline Thornton Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
One of our members, in ‘Valentine’s Day: The Love/Hate Relationship,’ Abbigale Nee wrote, “Now I love it, not because it’s perfect, but because I finally understand that love isn’t something you earn by being chosen on February 14th.”

Damn. Just Damn.

My best friend tells me often when I am not making smart decisions and straight-up things that I need to hear, but this hit me in a different way.

I am a Resident Assistant, and my Co-RA is Ella. You should definitely go read her article too. Each week, we put a question on a white board, and since it’s February and the month of love *in my eyes*, I asked what is something to show yourself love?

I said read a book and watch a romantic comedy. But as my therapist pointed out last week, there are good things about our days that are small or seem trivial, but do make a difference, even if I have the worst day. My coffee is always yummy.

So, what is a way you show yourself love?

Last semester, I was losing it. I went to the gym every morning. I ate good food and I did all my homework and work on time, but something was missing. I didn’t see the joy in it. I had to go to the gym and I had to eat well. I had to do my homework.

So, this semester, I made a promise to myself that I would not only change my mindset, but my outlook on the day. Even though I get up before the sun, I do it for me, and I always feel better after I go to the gym. The food I eat every day not only tastes good but also fuels me well for the day and I still eat the sweet treats, which is a big win, because only a few months ago, a cookie at lunch would have sent me into a spiral of what I couldn’t eat for a week.

Showing yourself love could be a big act of carving out a moment for your favorite book or movie, but it is also you getting up earlier so you can do your makeup and put on your favorite outfit and have a great day.

Do something, as small or little as it may feel; do it for you.

Show yourself love every day because it makes a difference.

