Ready to hear about my favorite protein hack?
Two words: cottage cheese.
I was a cottage cheese hater for years. I don’t even think for 75% of those years I spent hating cottage cheese I had even given it a chance. I just thought it looked gross, and I didn’t like cheese, so therefore, I hate cottage cheese. I never even gave myself a teaspoon of cottage cheese to taste and see if I liked it. I just knew I didn’t.
This changed for me. First, it started with actually beginning to like cheese.
I used to boast to family and friends that I didn’t like cheese. I would never ask for cheese on my sandwiches at restaurants and I continued to put down my mom’s homemade mac and cheese that she would make for dinner. I would refuse to eat it. Yawn.
I came around. It started with pepper jack cheese. I love food with a kick to it, so I liked how the “spice” in pepper jack cheese masked the actual cheese flavor. I was OK pairing a slice of pepper jack with a cracker and pepperoni. Then, I would transition to adding it to my buffalo chicken wraps or subs.
Now, I eat pretty much any cheese. I came around to feta cheese, and now, that is one of my favorite toppings on salads and also in my fried, over-easy eggs for breakfast.
This past holiday season, I tried brie cheese on a baguette toast cracker. I loved it. Why was I so resentful for so long?
As you can predict, I also came around to cottage cheese. I still have a hard time eating cottage cheese on its own. I can manage with a good amount of salt and pepper, but I would rather mask it in things or have very small amounts if I do eat cottage cheese individually.
Cottage cheese is packed with protein. Here are a couple of ways I figured out how to hide cottage cheese in order to get some more protein. In turn, this leaves me feeling full and satisfied for longer. Win!
Scrambled Eggs x Cottage Cheese
It’s as simple as that. Go about your scrambled eggs routine, but then add a dollop of cottage cheese to your whisked mix. Game changer! You hardly notice it. I promise!
Cheese Sauce for Homemade Mac and Cheese
This is a fun one! I actually created this cheese sauce for the first time last week, and I can’t wait to do it again! Here’s how I did it:
- 2 hefty dollops/spoonfuls of cottage cheese (I am not a measurements girly if you haven’t caught on already- sorry!)
- Generous amount of salt and pepper
- Garlic powder
- Onion powder
- Your choice of shredded cheese (hand-shred if you’re fancy, it’s loaded with less added gunk and it’s tastier)
- Juice of one lemon
- Add some pasta water to help it blend
Blend!
Higher Protein Pancakes Made With Cottage Cheese
Here’s how I have made them in the past (and there are actual measurements for this one).
1/2 cup of cottage cheese
1/2 cup oats
1-2 eggs
1/2 teaspoon of baking powder
1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Optional: Add syrup or honey of choice for extra sweetness. Cinnamon also makes it yummy.
Blend!