Ready to hear about my favorite protein hack?

Two words: cottage cheese.

I was a cottage cheese hater for years. I don’t even think for 75% of those years I spent hating cottage cheese I had even given it a chance. I just thought it looked gross, and I didn’t like cheese, so therefore, I hate cottage cheese. I never even gave myself a teaspoon of cottage cheese to taste and see if I liked it. I just knew I didn’t.

This changed for me. First, it started with actually beginning to like cheese.

I used to boast to family and friends that I didn’t like cheese. I would never ask for cheese on my sandwiches at restaurants and I continued to put down my mom’s homemade mac and cheese that she would make for dinner. I would refuse to eat it. Yawn.

I came around. It started with pepper jack cheese. I love food with a kick to it, so I liked how the “spice” in pepper jack cheese masked the actual cheese flavor. I was OK pairing a slice of pepper jack with a cracker and pepperoni. Then, I would transition to adding it to my buffalo chicken wraps or subs.

Now, I eat pretty much any cheese. I came around to feta cheese, and now, that is one of my favorite toppings on salads and also in my fried, over-easy eggs for breakfast.

This past holiday season, I tried brie cheese on a baguette toast cracker. I loved it. Why was I so resentful for so long?

As you can predict, I also came around to cottage cheese. I still have a hard time eating cottage cheese on its own. I can manage with a good amount of salt and pepper, but I would rather mask it in things or have very small amounts if I do eat cottage cheese individually.

Cottage cheese is packed with protein. Here are a couple of ways I figured out how to hide cottage cheese in order to get some more protein. In turn, this leaves me feeling full and satisfied for longer. Win!

Scrambled Eggs x Cottage Cheese

It’s as simple as that. Go about your scrambled eggs routine, but then add a dollop of cottage cheese to your whisked mix. Game changer! You hardly notice it. I promise!

Cheese Sauce for Homemade Mac and Cheese

This is a fun one! I actually created this cheese sauce for the first time last week, and I can’t wait to do it again! Here’s how I did it:

2 hefty dollops/spoonfuls of cottage cheese (I am not a measurements girly if you haven’t caught on already- sorry!)

Generous amount of salt and pepper

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Your choice of shredded cheese (hand-shred if you’re fancy, it’s loaded with less added gunk and it’s tastier)

Juice of one lemon

Add some pasta water to help it blend

Blend!

Higher Protein Pancakes Made With Cottage Cheese

Here’s how I have made them in the past (and there are actual measurements for this one).

1/2 cup of cottage cheese

1/2 cup oats

1-2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Optional: Add syrup or honey of choice for extra sweetness. Cinnamon also makes it yummy.

Blend!