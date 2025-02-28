Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Saying no to people is something I have struggled with for a while. I am a people pleaser at my core, so saying no and possibly disappointing someone is one of my worst fears. I usually say yes to things even if it means extra stress for me. 

As this is my last semester at Bona’s, I decided that I would only do stuff that I actually wanted to and say no to the things I did not want to do. So, I have said no to things like going out on a night I did not want to, saying no last-minute extra shifts at work when I have preexisting plans, and saying no to continuing the internship that ended in December and instead taking a shift working the desk at the Quick Center. 

Most people have been super understanding when I say no. They understand that the no is not a diss on them and it is simply because I cannot handle doing whatever it is at the moment. However, not everyone is as understanding, and it comes from the no I said to continuing the internship I had. 

For context, the internship was set to end last semester, and I would transition to a shift at the desk of the Quick from the moment I started the internship. There were some other staff changes which is why they asked me to stay on, but I also trained two girls during fall semester so that when my internship ended they were not stuck without interns. So, I passed on all of the knowledge to two amazing girls that are completely capable of doing what I did and because of this they do not really need me. 

So, the fact that certain people treat me differently because I said no for my own reasons is upsetting. Even though it is upsetting, I realized that it was the right decision for me, and that is all that matters at the end of the day. In order to not burn out, I have to put myself first. I am learning that there is nothing wrong with that. While saying no is still something I struggle with at times, I have gotten better at it. I still feel bad when I know that saying no may disappoint someone else, but I know that it’s better for me. So, for those who also struggle with saying no and putting yourself first, just know it is ok to say no and be a little selfish at times. You can put yourself first. There is power behind the word no. 

Stephanie is a new member of St. Bonaventure's Her Campus. She plans to write about politics, music, pop culture, college and life in general. Stephanie is a senior political science major and a communication minor. She is also the SBU College Democrats Student Government Representative, Vice President of the SBU Fitness Club, and a member of the SBU Dance Team. In her free time, Stephanie likes to hang with her friends, watch The West Wing, listen to her favorite artists which include Niall Horan, Taylor Swift, and Isak Danielson, and walk with her mom and dog. Stephanie can frequently be found with an Iced Matcha Latte in her hand.