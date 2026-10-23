The Little Things Getting Me Through The Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Adulting sucks.

I’m sorry, but it’s true. I’m not even taking on the full load of adulthood, and it still sucks. I have a monthly car payment, a weekly refill of the gas tank, groceries, and other random additional purchases for clubs and classes. I work 20-hour weeks, from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., three days a week, and almost every Saturday and Sunday.

I am also a full-time student. I’m in clinical for teaching, so I teach two days a week for that class, which I don’t get paid for. I am also working toward my special education certification, which means I am currently trying to complete 25 hours in the classroom before the end of the semester, even though I can only be there one day a week for less than two hours.

Life is stressful for everyone, and with crazy schedules, it is still important to put yourself first, to put your mental and physical health above all else, and to find something that brings you happiness every day to keep you sane.

These are the things I have found that really help me get through this insane time.

Coffee or a sweet treat every day

I work hard and earn my money. I deserve to spend $5 on a coffee. Sometimes, having a little treat to look forward to is the only thing getting me through a long day. It might seem like a waste of money to some people, but to me, it’s worth it.

I make phone calls daily

I call my mom every single day without fail. I also call my brother and sister at least once a week. And I call my dad at the most random times, whether I’m driving or cooking. Sometimes, I just need to hear a familiar voice or tell someone about my day. Even if we only talk for five minutes, it makes me feel a little less overwhelmed.

I listen to music constantly and sing my heart out whenever I want

Whether I’m driving, cleaning, cooking, or getting ready for the day, there is almost always music playing. Sometimes, all I need is to turn the volume up and sing like I’m performing in front of thousands of people. It makes even the most boring parts of my day a little more enjoyable.

I have random dance parties in my apartment

Sometimes, I just need to stop what I’m doing, turn on a good song, and dance around my apartment. It doesn’t matter how ridiculous I look because sometimes you just need to have a little fun, even if it’s by yourself.

I watch Dancing With the Stars every Tuesday night with my roommates

No matter how crazy our schedules get, Tuesday nights are for Dancing With the Stars. It’s something I look forward to every week because, for a little while, I can forget about assignments, work, and everything else I have to do. Plus, watching it with my roommates makes it even better.

I bake whatever I want, whenever I want

Sometimes, I randomly decide I want cookies, brownies, or something completely different, and I make them. Baking gives me something to focus on that isn’t school or work. Plus, having something sweet to eat afterward is always a bonus.

I buy blankets

Do I need another blanket? Absolutely not. Am I going to buy one anyway? Probably. There is just something about a new, soft blanket that makes coming home after a long day even better.

I prioritize sleep and consistent schedules

As much as I would love to stay up late every night, I know that I need sleep to function. With my early mornings and busy days, getting enough sleep is one of the most important things I can do for myself. I try to stick to a consistent schedule because I know how much worse everything feels when I’m exhausted.

I let myself cry

Sometimes, life is just overwhelming, and I need to cry. I used to feel like I needed to hold everything together all the time, but sometimes letting it all out is exactly what I need. Afterward, I can pick myself back up and keep going.

I give myself at least one thing to look forward to on the weekend

Whether it’s going out with friends, getting food, shopping, or just having a night to myself, I always try to have something to look forward to. When the week feels never-ending, knowing I have something fun planned makes it a little easier to get through.

At the end of the day, none of these things are going to make my assignments disappear, pay my bills, or give me more hours in the day. But they make the days a little easier and give me something to smile about when everything feels overwhelming. Sometimes, it’s the smallest things that make the biggest difference.