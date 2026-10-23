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A young transgender woman looking at her reflection in a bathroom mirror?width=1280&height=854&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
A young transgender woman looking at her reflection in a bathroom mirror?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
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SBU | Culture

The Girl In The Mirror

Gabrielle Martin Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I typically go to the gym five days a week. Over the last few weeks or so, I have been catching myself looking in the mirror and staring at myself. I’ve been observing all the different parts of my body, the majority of which I struggle to appreciate. My body is different than many people’s, as I lost a significant amount of weight during my college years through anorexia. Because of this, I struggle with how I view myself. I carry loose skin on my stomach. I have cellulite on the back of my legs. I see these parts of myself in the mirror, and suddenly my intrusive thoughts want to take over and convince me that I MUST work out to change these parts of myself.

This changes my mood for the day completely. Suddenly, the workout I was doing for joy becomes necessary to “fix” these parts of my body. These thoughts resemble what were once my daily thoughts during anorexia. Convincing myself that I have to go on the StairMaster for an hour at 6 a.m. each morning before class to become “skinny.” That’s one of the many difficult parts of recovery. For me personally, my negative thoughts have never left. A part of them has always lingered.

The other day, I was having this exact experience at the gym. My friend took a picture of me as we were doing core exercises. And the first thing I thought to myself was, “Wow, I look so fat in this.” Because, again, those thoughts remain in you after recovery. I had been struggling this entire week with body image, and this picture was simply the straw that broke the camel’s back.

I had the same experience the day after looking at photos of me and my friends from a night out. Instead of reminiscing about the moments and memories we shared that night. The first thing I looked at was my literal elbow and how it looked in a picture. Because, again, even over a year in recovery, these thoughts still happen.

After this, I took some time to think alone. I was with my friend, getting to move and take care of our bodies or sharing moments with my friend group, and the first thing I thought to myself was a negative opinion of my appearance. What I had to remember is that my opinion is not a fact. We are truly our own harshest critic. My body has been through such a difficult journey to get to its current state. In the future, when this comes up, my goal is to remind myself how grateful I am for the body that has changed with me, and to be kinder to the girl in the mirror.

Gabrielle Martin

SBU '27

Gabby Martin is a junior writer for HerCampus. This is her fourth and last year writing for this organization. She writes about her emotions and current life situations while also talking about mental wellbeing and self care.

Outside of HerCampus she is an Educational Studies major with minors in sociology and criminology. She also participates in the BEA and Psychology Club. Her last three years writing for HerCampus brought her so much happiness that she cannot wait to embark on another amazing year with this chapter.

She is from Caledonia, New York which is about 30 minutes outside of Rochester. In her free time she's love to spend time with her friends going out to eat or going on walks. She love reality tv shows as well as cheesy romantic comedies. Her favorite food is bagels and she drinks a coffee every single morning when she wakes up. Her main goal in life is to have an imprint on someone's life or have a positive influence on the choices they make in life. She's a girl who definitely makes a ton of mistakes and tries to help others not make the same ones.