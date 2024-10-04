The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life is full of wonderful things. Take a moment right now to look around you. Find the simple pleasures in the room you are in. Maybe there’s a good book laying around. Maybe you’re reading this in the comfort of your bed under thick, soft covers. Even just the four walls around you. These are the things in life that are overlooked.

As humans, we are constantly looking for peak moments. We think that the only good moments are the ones that are significant and memorable. This mindset is what causes so many people to be miserable. Everything seems so mundane and monotone until we reach these big, grand moments.

When we are looking forward to something big, we forget to stop and enjoy what we have in the moment. I know that stepping back and trying to block out the noise is hard. Life as a college student is chaotic. There’s always something to be worried about. There seems to be no time to just stop and be content for a moment.

However, there is nothing more important in life than just finding little ways to be happy. Even if you just take one second and take a breath. Just taking a breath can be something to enjoy. Breathing in the air that the universe gifted us can be enough to make you happy. We all have a favorite song. There is nothing more magical than putting your headphones in and turning on your favorite songs. Connecting to a melody and feeling it in your very soul is one of the most amazing parts of life. It’s a simple pleasure that releases so much stress.

Even just reminiscing on your favorite memories can single-handedly make your day. You don’t have to do anything big or crazy. You don’t have to travel somewhere or go to a big party or concert. Happiness comes from within. Find your own happiness.

The best part of life is living it.

Being mindful of the fact that you were able to wake up today, breathe fresh air and be active is what causes happiness. We can never learn to be truly content with our lives if we continue to rush it.

Enjoy the peak moments, but don’t forget to appreciate all of the little things. Go outside, soak up the sun and enjoy the company of the ones you love. When things seem hopeless and you can’t find happiness, look to the little things. Just observe. To be happy is to be alive.