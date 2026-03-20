Spring Cleaning: How I Plan To Reset My Life This Spring Season 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think that I can speak for us all when I say that winter tends to put us in an unintentional ‘funk.’ By this, I mean I feel extremely unmotivated from November to February. Since our campus has experienced a little bit of warmth recently, it has made me consider what I can do to get myself out of this winter funk. Typically, I like to do some spring cleaning—but this doesn’t just include reorganizing my closet.

Clean my room

This is certainly one of the more obvious ways to have a successful spring reset. Living in a small space can be really tough. There never seems to be enough room for everything that I thought I needed to bring to school. So, I like to start the season with a very clean room.

This includes swapping my winter clothes for spring ones and donating what I don’t need. I have a bad habit of buying clothes I never wear, so this always ends up clearing out space in my room. I take my winter clothes home and donate clothes I no longer wear/need to the church by my house.

Another step I take to clean my room is to wipe down everything. Winter sickness is no joke, and I am not risking getting the flu for the second time this year. I clean my desk, dresser, mop the floors, and even change my sheets. I even like to finish off the job with a spring-scented air freshener to really get me in the spring mood.

Clean my habits

I think that, especially this year, I have started to pick up some habits that don’t really benefit me in any way. Negative habits can definitely contribute to feeling stuck in a funk, so here are some habits that I plan to stop/replace in order to have a more productive spring.

I am so guilty of doomscrolling.

Before I know it, I’ve spent two hours mindlessly scrolling through TikTok instead of doing any of the homework I definitely had to get done that day. This spring, I plan to limit my screentime on TikTok to one hour a day. Instead of scrolling for bed, I want to start reading instead. This will definitely put my mind more at ease than constant screen time and give me the chance to tackle my TBR.

I also want to spend more time outside. Seasonal depression is a real struggle, and sometimes it only takes a little sunshine to make me feel better. In order to achieve this, I plan to replace my treadmill runs with a jog on the trail behind campus. I also plan to go for more walks and start doing my homework outside instead of in my dorm.

Clean my goals

Since the season has changed, I think that my goals need to change too. This spring, I plan to set attainable goals for myself. Things like completing all my homework by Friday, working out four times a week, and finishing a book of my choice every month all seem pretty attainable goals. Having goals that I know I can meet makes me much more motivated to actually meet them.

I also plan to set goals in my classes for the rest of the semester. I want to prioritize studying more and try to participate more frequently. Again, these are both attainable goals, and I am confident that I will be able to achieve them. Maybe once I achieve a few of these consistently, I’ll reward myself with a drink from Starbucks (you should too).

Spring is the perfect time to start fresh and begin to reset multiple areas of your life. This doesn’t mean you should change your whole life, though, as sometimes it’s the smallest things that make the biggest difference. After the long winter that New York has had, I think we may all benefit from a spring reset.

A spring reset is more than just cleaning your room—it is also about cleaning your mind and your lifestyle. Having a successful spring reset can help you have the best spring possible—one that includes productivity and leaves you feeling refreshed in time for summer.