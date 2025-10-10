Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Small Wins, Big Energy!

Charlie Williams Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
College is chaos. Between classes, group projects, late-night study sessions, and trying to remember if you actually ate today, it’s easy to feel like you’re constantly chasing something bigger—better grades, more impressive accomplishments, the next big goal. But in the rush to “make it,” we forget to celebrate the tiny wins that keep us afloat. The small wins. The ones that don’t get posted on Instagram or shouted from rooftops but still matter. A lot.

Getting out of bed when you didn’t want to? That’s a win. Some mornings feel like a battle between your alarm and your will to exist. If you managed to roll out of bed, brush your teeth, and show up—whether to class, work, or just life—you deserve a standing ovation. Finishing that reading assignment, even if you skimmed half of it while sipping iced coffee and pretending to understand Aristotle? That’s hustle. You did the thing. You showed up for yourself.

Sending that scary email—asking for an extension, applying for a job, or finally emailing your professor back—is a moment worth celebrating. Hitting “send” took courage. It’s easy to avoid discomfort, but you didn’t. You faced it. Saying “no” to something that drained you is another quiet victory. Boundaries are hard. Saying “no” to plans, people, or pressure is a power move. You protected your peace, and that’s worth a toast.

Taking care of yourself in small ways—painting your nails, doing a face mask, drinking water, or just choosing rest—is self-love in action. It’s not glamorous, but it’s powerful. Writing something that felt honest, whether it was a journal entry, a vulnerable text to a friend, or a Her Campus article, is a win. Putting your truth into words is how healing starts. It’s how you connect. It’s how you grow.

Even dancing it out alone in your dorm to your favorite playlist counts. No cameras, no audience, just vibes. That joy? That’s the kind of win we need more of. These moments might seem small, but they’re proof that you’re trying. That you’re showing up. That you’re growing—even when no one’s watching. And that deserves celebration.

So, throw some confetti. Light a candle. Treat yourself to a coffee. Text a friend and say, “I did the thing.” Because small wins aren’t small at all. They’re the building blocks of resilience, confidence, and self-love. And if no one else is clapping for you, I will. You’re doing better than you think.

