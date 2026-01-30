Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
MacBook Air beside gold-colored desk lamp
MacBook Air beside gold-colored desk lamp
Photo by Arnel Hasanovic from Unsplash
SBU | Culture

Resolutions?

Sara Neal Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New year, new me!

I say it like a joke, but I still mean it. 

Every January, I wait for something to lift. I expect the date itself to do the work for me. January first arrives, and I check myself for signs of improvement—lighter, steadier, or more disciplined. 

Nothing blatantly obvious jumps out at me. So, naturally, I start performing change instead. 

I wake up early. I eat better. I move my body even when it feels joyless. I go to bed on time. I follow the rules. 

I do everything that should count. 

And then I wait. 

I wait for relief, for proof that effort is supposed to feel better than this. I wait for the moment when it clicks, and I finally feel like someone who has their life together. Instead, the days stay heavy. The routines don’t save me. If anything, I feel more aware of what isn’t working. 

That’s when the doubt starts. 

If I’m doing everything right, why do I still feel like this?

There’s this disgusting expectation sweetly baked into resolutions that no one wants to say out loud: if you commit hard enough, you should feel different quickly. When you don’t, it feels personal. Maybe it’s a flaw in your discipline or a failure of character. I start holding myself to standards that I invented days earlier and then wonder why I can’t meet them. 

Every year, I relearn the same thing I don’t want to accept; I don’t actually want growth—I want relief. I want change to be clean and immediate because I’m tired of sitting with myself the way I am. 

Resolutions make it easy to believe that a calendar can interrupt a life: that habits, patterns, and old wounds will respect a singular date. They make it easy to believe that messiness can be scheduled out of existence. When it doesn’t work, the disappointment feels predictable and yet somehow still shocking. 

We call it self-improvement, but it often sounds like criticism dressed up as motivation. The intention might be growth, but the language is punishment. 

Do better. Be better. Fix this. 

Real change doesn’t respond to pressure. It doesn’t announce itself. Most of the time, it feels indistinguishable from stagnation. You show up, you repeat yourself, and you wonder if you’re wasting effort. There’s no moment where it finally feels earned. 

That’s the part I struggle with—the waiting. 

The stretch of time where nothing looks different, and you’re alone with the question of whether showing up quietly is enough. 

I still make resolutions. Not because they work the way I want them to, but because they expose something honest in me. I want my life to feel lighter. I want to stop constantly feeling like I am catching up to myself. 

This year, I am not going to promise a transformation; I don’t trust that language anymore. I’m just trying to stay in the process without demanding proof that it is working. 

I don’t feel better yet, and that’s the plain truth. 

And for once, I’m not turning it into a lesson. 

Sara Neal

SBU '27

Sara Neal is a first year member in Her Campus at St. Bonaventure University. She’s from Allegany, New York and super excited to start this new journey! She anticipates to write about music culture, nature, social media, and so much more!

Sara is a junior at St. Bonaventure, she’s a triple cert education major with a concentration in English. This is her second year as a peer coach which gave her the confidence to join other clubs such as Her Campus. Sara has always seen writing as a form of self care so when she heard about Her Campus it was a no-brainer.

In her free time, Sara enjoys leisure walks outside with her favorite playlist. Sara is a dedicated cat mom, when she isn’t in class or with friends, she’s 100% with her cat. She’s huge in self care and also finds peace in solidarity.