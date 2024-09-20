The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whatever Tiktoker said that a hot-girl walk and podcast heals the soul was on to something.

I started listening to podcasts as a way of self-development. As a 15-year-old who hated herself, I sought the council of strangers on the internet. My gateway podcasts were mostly self-help focused, like “Happier with Gretchen Rubin”, or were running based.

When we were in lockdown, I turned away from the structured podcast and gravitated towards warm, chatty shows. “The Girly Girl podcast” was a huge proponent of this shift, if you are familiar with it. I actually became friends with the host, Carmen, but that’s a story for another time. (I do have to clarify too that it wasn’t in a parasocial way because what I’m about to say next might imply that, but I promise we were actually tight!)

Podcasts like “The Girly Girl Podcast” and Emma Chamberlain’s “Anything Goes” introduced me to teenage female friendships, which sounds crazy and sad, but it’s true. As my adolescent years were lost to isolation, I filled the gaps with the experiences of others. Without friends to learn from and the experience of typical high-school sagas, I absorbed normality through the hosts.

I used podcasts to help me adapt to college living. And now that I’m fully adjusted, I use them to supplement my relationships. I love my friends, but when talking about the same 5 topics becomes insufferably mind-numbing, I’ll turn on a podcast to take in some new ideas.

I’m still in the habit of typing my problems into the Spotify search bar and binging the episodes that I think will bring me solace. Honestly, most of the time they leave me feeling more confused, as I try to apply the podcaster’s situation to my own. Nevertheless, they reinforce that I am not alone, and give me new perspectives on my problems.

This summer, I fell back into my podcast obsession, which was expected considering I have no social life at home. I was listening to “Pretty Lonesome with Madeline Argy” – one of my new favorites – when she doled out advice that directly pertained to one of my best friends. I immediately sent her the time stamp and a link to the episode.

All I want is for my friends to be safe and happy, and it physically pains me that I don’t always have to tools to help them. Podcasts have shaped my life more than I’m keen to admit, giving me tools to not only make friends but also help them.

They’ve provided me comfort and a sense of companionship when it was desperately needed, and I know that I can always put in my AirPods and queue up a familiar voice when I need it.