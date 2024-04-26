The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the fall, I will be going to law school in Charleston, South Carolina.

As a Buffalo native, I am so excited to be headed somewhere warm.

I am truly over the grey skies for 10 months out of the year.

With this jump though, I can’t help but get in my head about the ‘what-ifs’ and the possibilities of how I will feel in a new city once I am actually immersed in it.

I have compiled my thoughts in a nice organized fashion, please enjoy.

The Good Parts

Something new

I have been wanting a fresh start for a while now.

I have always been a homebody, but I really do not feel like this area serves me anymore. I know it doesn’t, actually.

Especially after graduating, this will really feel like the start of the next chapter of my life.

Something of my own

When I move to Charleston, I am not just going to school there.

I will be living in South Carolina year-round.

I will have to update my license and everything.

I am excited to feel like I will have an interesting and special place to call my own city that I reside in.

Something to be a part of

On the previous note, I am excited to be a part of the city community.

I have never really felt like a part of the city community in Buffalo, probably because I live an hour away on the outskirts of Buffalo, but with this new path, I am in the heart of downtown Charleston.

I can see myself joining book clubs and having beach days with new friends that I have only ever dreamed of.

Something that I love

I think people look at me funny when I say that I am excited to hunker down and start my law school journey.

Undergrad was fun, but because I know I have more school, it does not seem so sad to be leaving.

Plus, I am anticipating a full-on undergraduate degree hangover.

In the end, when it is something that I love and want to do for the rest of my life, I can’t wait to get started in an environment that feels welcoming.

THE WEATHER

When I last visited in early April, it was already June there.

I think this speaks enough for itself, but as someone who has struggled with seasonal depression for a long time, this is the ticket, baby.

The Rest

Moving away

As much as I am ready to set sail, I am nervous about how it will be when I am actually living in Charleston.

During undergrad, I had an internship that required me to live alone in Albany for a semester.

This was a horrible, horrible idea.

I loved the internship, but living alone, while my people were at my school when I was supposed to be there wrecked me.

I keep telling myself that it will be different this time because I will have graduated and will feel satisfaction with being somewhere else without my friends.

I really think it will be, but there is no sure way to tell since I do not know yet.

Additionally, from school, I am only two hours away from home.

If I really needed to, I could get home.

When admitting that I will be living 14 hours driving distance from home, that feels a bit unsettling.

But like I said, I know that I should NOT do the whole live alone thing at this point in my life, and I do need to get an experience away from home.

Making friends

Trust me, I have been all up in that group chat adding people on socials and making conversation.

I cannot help but feel like any school after undergrad is much more reserved, and maybe people are not as outgoing as they were before.

Making adult friends feels different from other friends in my mind.

Time management

I am no fool who may think that law school will be a cakewalk.

But like I said, I am ready for the work.

I am, however, worried that I will not get to soak up the rest of the wonderful parts of the area because of my workload.

I will have to do some budgeting, time budgeting.

…

All in all, all of these points stir excitement.

Like anything in life I really cannot know until I am in it fully.

With that, I will stop thinking too much about it here and now.

It will all work out wonderfully.