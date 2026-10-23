It’s Time to Get (Un)Funky

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Clap, clap, clap, clap your hands. We’re getting our lives back on track.

If you read my last article, you know that life has gotten pretty tough for me recently. That’s led to me being in a funk, and I don’t want to find out how low I can go, thank you DJ Casper.

When things get a little too hard for me to deal with, my to-do list backs up pretty bad, and what was already a mess gets worse. So, this means I have a pile of laundry, trash in my car, and stuff all over my room. Can I bring myself to pick it up? Yes, but with a tremendous amount of effort!

These moods happen sometimes, and I find that the easiest way to get through it also feels like the hardest. I’d love to lie in bed, waiting to miraculously be happy and energetic, but I get too overwhelmed with the mundane tasks that I haven’t been able to deal with.

First thing I’m doing? Washing all of my bedding. I’ve practically been rotting in there for a couple of weeks; it could use a refresh! Did it get bumped higher on the list because I spilled coffee on it? Yes. Take it back now, y’all.

Having a freshly made bed also makes my room feel a lot cleaner without a lot of thinking. Like, there’s things on my desk that I need to take care of, but I don’t know where they should go without sorting things. An easy high impact win is a great way to start this process.

Next up, watering my plants. I did fall behind on that, but everything is alive! The one is looking questionable, but it has for a while, so I’m not blaming myself right now. I even cleaned the window they’re in! Progress!

There’s lots of other things I need to clean in my room, but I won’t get into all of that right now. I’m chipping away at it, and feeling a little more like myself with every task checked off my list, that also got coffee spilled on it. Next task might be making a new list, without the coffee stain.

Cleaning when things have been left alone for too long can be hard, but it’s nothing compared to the admin tasks. Like, I have so many group projects to work on. Each of them is occupying space in a mind that desperately needs rest. So, I have to try and get through them, one at a time.

Things I enjoy have been getting put off, too. I have a bunch of yarn to knit a sweater, but I can’t make myself cast on while knowing what I need to do. Or, a game that I’d like to play but can’t without guilt.

I will get to the other side of this. Time makes things better, but I need to help it along. By cultivating a space that I can relax and recover in, and be able to focus on getting tasks done, I’ll be a lot better off. In the words of DJ Casper, I hope to cha cha real smooth soon.